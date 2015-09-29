Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 12 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Patriots acquire LB Jonathan Bostic in a trade with Chicago; release RB Travaris Cadet

The New England Patriots have announced the following transactions on Tuesday, September 29, 2015.

Sep 29, 2015 at 08:57 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired LB Jonathan Bostic in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Trade terms were undisclosed. In addition, the Patriots released RB Travaris Cadet.

Bostic, 24, was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round (50th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida. The 6-foot-1, 245 pounder, has played in 29 career games with 17 starts over his first two seasons and accrued 203 tackles, two sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Last year, he played in 13 games with eight starts and led the Bears with a 127 tackles and three passes defensed. Bostic was inactive for Chicago's first three games this season.

Cadet, 26, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on March 17, 2015. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints out of Appalachian State in 2012 and spent the last three seasons with the Saints. Cadet played in one of the first three games for the Patriots, seeing action in the win at Buffalo on Sept. 20. He caught one pass for 1-yard in that game. Cadet has played in 42 NFL games with one start and has 11 rushing attempts for 37 yards, 46 receptions for 346 yards with two touchdowns, 50 kickoff returns for 1,293 yards and two punt returns for two yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Chain Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

The Industry Leading Blockchain Software Provider Partners with The New England Patriots and New England Revolution

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots multiple fourth down stops in their week five win against the Detroit Lions.

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Get an inside look at the Patriots 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on changing seasonal weather 10/11: "It's only going to get more difficult to catch the ball here in New England"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Joe Judge on preparing the offense 10/11: "There's a lot of serious work that goes into it"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Matt Patricia 10/11: "I'm doing everything I can to help those guys prepare"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 10/11: "I try to get better and seek knowledge every year"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising