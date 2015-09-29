Patriots acquire LB Jonathan Bostic in a trade with Chicago; release RB Travaris Cadet

Bostic , 24, was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round (50th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida. The 6-foot-1, 245 pounder, has played in 29 career games with 17 starts over his first two seasons and accrued 203 tackles, two sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Last year, he played in 13 games with eight starts and led the Bears with a 127 tackles and three passes defensed. Bostic was inactive for Chicago's first three games this season.

Cadet, 26, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on March 17, 2015. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints out of Appalachian State in 2012 and spent the last three seasons with the Saints. Cadet played in one of the first three games for the Patriots, seeing action in the win at Buffalo on Sept. 20. He caught one pass for 1-yard in that game. Cadet has played in 42 NFL games with one start and has 11 rushing attempts for 37 yards, 46 receptions for 346 yards with two touchdowns, 50 kickoff returns for 1,293 yards and two punt returns for two yards.