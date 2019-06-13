Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 16 - 11:58 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots Acquire TE Michael Roberts in a Trade with Detroit

Jun 13, 2019 at 05:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired TE Michael Roberts in a trade with Detroit. Terms of the trade were not announced. 

Roberts, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons after originally joining Detroit as a fourth-round draft pick (127th overall) out of Toledo in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has played in 23 games with five starts and has caught 13 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns. Last season, he played in eight games with two starts and caught nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 
news

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Grant Used to Supply Health & Wellness Equipment and Activity Bags to Students.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
news

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's post-draft press conference following Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Patriots Release Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The Patriots announced that they have released QB Jake Dolegala.
news

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

The Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent DB J.C. Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released OL Dustin Woodard. 
news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.
news

Patriots OL Dustin Woodard is Re-Instated to Active Roster; Release DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that that OL Dustin Woodard has been re-instated to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots released DL Michael Barnett. 

Latest News

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising