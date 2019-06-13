Patriots Acquire TE Michael Roberts in a Trade with Detroit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired TE Michael Roberts in a trade with Detroit. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Roberts, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons after originally joining Detroit as a fourth-round draft pick (127th overall) out of Toledo in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has played in 23 games with five starts and has caught 13 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns. Last season, he played in eight games with two starts and caught nine passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns.