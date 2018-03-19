Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Jan 03 - 04:00 PM | Thu Jan 04 - 09:55 AM

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Patriots Acquire WR Cordarrelle Patterson in a Trade with Oakland

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR Cordarrelle Patterson in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Mar 19, 2018 at 11:23 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR Cordarrelle (cor-DARE-uhl) Patterson in a trade with the Oakland Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced. 

Patterson, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16) and the Raiders (2017), The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (29th overall) of Minnesota in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He signed with Oakland as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2017. Patterson has played in 80 NFL games with 24 starts and has 163 receptions for 1,625 yards and seven touchdowns, 44 rushing attempts for 454 yards and six touchdowns, 153 kickoff returns for 4,613 yards with five touchdowns and one punt return for nine yards. 

Last season in Oakland, Patterson played in all 16 games with two starts and caught 31 passes for 309 yards, had 13 rushing attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns and returned 19 kicks for 538 yards. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/3

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mike Gesicki on Bill Belichick 1/3: "He is one of the major reasons I decided to come here"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on January 3, 2024.

Mack Wilson 1/3: "When I was a kid I always dreamed of playing in the snow"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on January 3, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/3: "If it snows a lot...I will be super happy"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on January 3, 2024.

DeMario Douglas 1/3: "I'm learning as I go"

Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas addresses the media on January 3, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick on preparing for the Jets 1/3: "Players want to play"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on January 3, 2024.

Player Poll: Top 3 Gatorade Flavors?

We polled Patriots players to give their top 3 Gatorade flavors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising