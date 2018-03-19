Patriots Acquire WR Cordarrelle Patterson in a Trade with Oakland

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR Cordarrelle (cor-DARE-uhl) Patterson in a trade with the Oakland Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Patterson, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16) and the Raiders (2017), The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (29th overall) of Minnesota in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He signed with Oakland as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2017. Patterson has played in 80 NFL games with 24 starts and has 163 receptions for 1,625 yards and seven touchdowns, 44 rushing attempts for 454 yards and six touchdowns, 153 kickoff returns for 4,613 yards with five touchdowns and one punt return for nine yards.