Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Patriots and Revolution team with Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide 1.4 million meals to active duty military, veterans and their families

Volunteers will be creating “Vital Food Packages”, containing non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to sustain a 14-day period for two people.

Mar 31, 2020 at 09:27 AM
The Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Charitable Foundation have teamed with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) to provide meals to active duty military, veterans and their families who have limited access to food due to the coronavirus.

Volunteers will be creating "Vital Food Packages", containing non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to sustain a 14-day period for two people. Fifty thousand Vital Food Packages will be created, helping to provide 1.4 million meals for military families throughout New England.

Once the food kits are created, they will be delivered to storage warehouses all across New England. One of those warehouses will be located at Gillette Stadium.

Starting on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m., volunteers will pick up the Vital Food Packages and deliver them to military families across the region. Military families are also welcome to pick up the meals at Gillette Stadium. The warehouse outside Gillette Stadium will be accessible on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until Friday, April 10.

Volunteers from the Church of Emmanuel in Foxborough will be assisting with this project. The Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation and the MMSF are also accepting volunteers to assist with this initiative. All aspects of this operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control's policies and emphasize social distancing.

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Kraft family created the #TogetherWhileApart campaign. This initiative provides fans information on what the Kraft Sports + Entertainment teams are doing to help. The site also lists reliable healthcare resources for updated information and provides opportunities to help others in need. To learn more about this initiative and Together While Apart, visit www.patriots.com/covid19.

Related Content

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. 
Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.
Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Salary cap set at $208.2 million.
Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment 

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

Apple announced today it has ordered "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its unscripted slate.
NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Trending Video

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
