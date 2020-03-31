Patriots and Revolution team with Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide 1.4 million meals to active duty military, veterans and their families

The Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Charitable Foundation have teamed with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) to provide meals to active duty military, veterans and their families who have limited access to food due to the coronavirus.

Volunteers will be creating "Vital Food Packages", containing non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to sustain a 14-day period for two people. Fifty thousand Vital Food Packages will be created, helping to provide 1.4 million meals for military families throughout New England.

Once the food kits are created, they will be delivered to storage warehouses all across New England. One of those warehouses will be located at Gillette Stadium.

Starting on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m., volunteers will pick up the Vital Food Packages and deliver them to military families across the region. Military families are also welcome to pick up the meals at Gillette Stadium. The warehouse outside Gillette Stadium will be accessible on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until Friday, April 10.

Volunteers from the Church of Emmanuel in Foxborough will be assisting with this project. The Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation and the MMSF are also accepting volunteers to assist with this initiative. All aspects of this operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control's policies and emphasize social distancing.