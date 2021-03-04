Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 04, 2021 at 06:02 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 4, 2021) The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. The panelists will discuss their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry. Guest speakers will include:

  • Kayla Burton, Panel Moderator; Reporter, Western Mass News and Sports
  • Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KS+E)
  • Jessica Gelman, Chief Executive Officer, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR)
  • Kia McNeill, Head Women's Soccer Coach, Brown University
  • Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration, New England Patriots
  • Katy Nesbitt, Assistant Referee, Major League Soccer
  • Adrienne Smith, Wide Receiver, Boston Renegades; Founder & CEO, Gridiron Queendom

This panel will coincide with International Women's Day (March 8) and is part of a new Women in Sports initiative, led by the Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Charitable Foundation, to empower girls and women and celebrate the impact that women have in the sports industry.

The virtual panel is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending the virtual panel must register in advance by visiting https://www.patriots.com/community/women-in-sports-panel-registration.

