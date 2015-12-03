Patriots and WBZ-TV host Holiday toy drive prior to Sunday's game vs Philadelphia Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots fans will be counting on Tom Brady and the Patriots offense to orchestrate multiple touchdown drives at Gillette Stadium this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to the game, the team and WBZ-TV will be counting on fans to support another important drive, the annual holiday toy drive, benefitting children in need this holiday season.

Fans are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toy donations to the collection bins outside the entry gates at Gillette Stadium or to the Patriots ProShop prior to the game. All who donate will receive a 10 percent discount coupon to the Patriots ProShop. Toys donated by fans will be delivered by Patriots players at upcoming holiday charitable events. Toys will serve children ranging from newborn to 18 years old.

Suggested items to donate*:

Action figures

Art supplies (markers, washable paints, colored pencils and drawing pads, etc.)

Board games

Books

Building toys (blocks, etc.)

Dolls

Educational toys (science, math, reading)

Footballs, soccer balls and assorted sporting goods

Jewelry kits

Musical toys

New teddy bears/stuffed animals

School supplies

Toy cars and trucks

Winter clothing (gloves, hats, jackets and mittens)

*Toy donations must be new and unwrapped.