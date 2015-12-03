Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots and WBZ-TV host Holiday toy drive prior to Sunday's game vs Philadelphia Eagles

Fans encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Sunday’s game. Toy drive donation bins will be located outside the entrance gates to Gillette Stadium.

Dec 03, 2015 at 06:14 AM
New England Patriots
2015-toy-drive-box.jpg
Aeneas Williams hands a football he autographed to a young fan.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriots fans will be counting on Tom Brady and the Patriots offense to orchestrate multiple touchdown drives at Gillette Stadium this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to the game, the team and WBZ-TV will be counting on fans to support another important drive, the annual holiday toy drive, benefitting children in need this holiday season.

Fans are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toy donations to the collection bins outside the entry gates at Gillette Stadium or to the Patriots ProShop prior to the game. All who donate will receive a 10 percent discount coupon to the Patriots ProShop. Toys donated by fans will be delivered by Patriots players at upcoming holiday charitable events. Toys will serve children ranging from newborn to 18 years old.

Suggested items to donate*:

  • Action figures
  • Art supplies (markers, washable paints, colored pencils and drawing pads, etc.)
  • Board games
  • Books
  • Building toys (blocks, etc.)
  • Dolls
  • Educational toys (science, math, reading)
  • Footballs, soccer balls and assorted sporting goods
  • Jewelry kits
  • Musical toys
  • New teddy bears/stuffed animals
  • School supplies
  • Toy cars and trucks
  • Winter clothing (gloves, hats, jackets and mittens)

*Toy donations must be new and unwrapped.

Toys will also be collected at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston and all toys will be collected through Monday, Dec. 7. To learn more about the holiday toy drive, visit www.patriots.com/community.

