Patriots announce additional training camp dates

Training Camp practices presented by Optum

Mon., Aug. 3

No Practice. Closed to the public.

Tue., Aug. 4

Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm

Wed., Aug. 5

In-Stadium Practice for Season Ticket Members (Ticketed Event): 7pm - 9pm.

Thu., Aug. 6

Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm

JOINT PRACTICES WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The 2015 season marks the fourth straight year that the Patriots will hold joint practice sessions when they travel to The GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virgina, to conduct joint practice sessions with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, prior to traveling to New Orleans to play the Saints in a Week 2 preseason game on Sat., Aug. 22.

For the last three seasons, the Patriots held joint sessions with two different teams. In 2014, the Patriots conducted joint sessions at Washington and at home against Philadelphia.

In 2013, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions and then hosted Tampa Bay in joint sessions. In 2012, the Patriots held joint practice sessions with New Orleans prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to the Buccaneers' headquarters for two joint practices prior to their preseason game that year.

PATRIOTS 2015 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

The New England Patriots will host the team's 2015 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Willie McGinest and Houston Antwine on Wed, Aug. 5, 2015at 5 p.m. on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. The event will coincide with the team's first in-stadium practice of 2015, which is an annual ticketed event for Patriots Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents at Gillette Stadium.

OTHER IMPORTANT DATES

Thurs., Aug. 13

7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Wed., Aug. 19-Thurs., Aug. 20

Patriots at New Orleans Saints training camp for joint practices.

Sat, Aug. 22

7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

Fri., Aug. 28

7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Thurs., Sept. 3

7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. N.Y. Giants