Patriots announce additional training camp dates

The New England Patriots have announced additional dates for training camp presented by Optum. The daily practice schedule throughout training camp is tentative and subject to change. Fans planning to attend practice are encouraged to check Patriots.com/trainingcamp for last-minute updates or call the training camp hot line at 508-549-0001. Parking, admission to practices, admission to Patriots Fan Zone and rosters are all free. Gillette Stadium offers ample parking for the thousands of fans who attend training camp practices and enjoy the family-oriented entertainment. Bleacher seating, located on the west sideline of the practice fields, will provide seating for thousands of fans with overflow seating for thousands more on a hillside in the north end zone.
Besides watching practice, fans attending training camp can enjoy other types of family entertainment, including Patriots Fan Zone, an interactive, football-themed area open to fans of all ages. Located adjacent to the practice fields, Patriots Fan Zone features fun-filled activities and games, appearances by Patriots alumni and cheerleaders, concessions, and much more. Fan Zone is scheduled to be open on August 4 and August 6.
Training Camp practices presented by Optum
Mon., Aug. 3
No Practice. Closed to the public.
Tue., Aug. 4
Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm
Wed., Aug. 5
In-Stadium Practice for Season Ticket Members (Ticketed Event): 7pm - 9pm.
Thu., Aug. 6
Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm
JOINT PRACTICES WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The 2015 season marks the fourth straight year that the Patriots will hold joint practice sessions when they travel to The GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virgina, to conduct joint practice sessions with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, prior to traveling to New Orleans to play the Saints in a Week 2 preseason game on Sat., Aug. 22.
For the last three seasons, the Patriots held joint sessions with two different teams. In 2014, the Patriots conducted joint sessions at Washington and at home against Philadelphia.
In 2013, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions and then hosted Tampa Bay in joint sessions. In 2012, the Patriots held joint practice sessions with New Orleans prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to the Buccaneers' headquarters for two joint practices prior to their preseason game that year.
PATRIOTS 2015 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
The New England Patriots will host the team's 2015 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Willie McGinest and Houston Antwine on Wed, Aug. 5, 2015at 5 p.m. on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. The event will coincide with the team's first in-stadium practice of 2015, which is an annual ticketed event for Patriots Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents at Gillette Stadium.
OTHER IMPORTANT DATES
Thurs., Aug. 13
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Wed., Aug. 19-Thurs., Aug. 20
Patriots at New Orleans Saints training camp for joint practices.
Sat, Aug. 22
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints
Fri., Aug. 28
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
Thurs., Sept. 3
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. N.Y. Giants
