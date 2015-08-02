Official website of the New England Patriots

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Patriots announce additional training camp dates

Aug 02, 2015 at 09:40 AM
New England Patriots
2015-training-camp-logo.png

The New England Patriots have announced additional dates for training camp presented by Optum. The daily practice schedule throughout training camp is tentative and subject to change. Fans planning to attend practice are encouraged to check Patriots.com/trainingcamp for last-minute updates or call the training camp hot line at 508-549-0001. Parking, admission to practices, admission to Patriots Fan Zone and rosters are all free. Gillette Stadium offers ample parking for the thousands of fans who attend training camp practices and enjoy the family-oriented entertainment. Bleacher seating, located on the west sideline of the practice fields, will provide seating for thousands of fans with overflow seating for thousands more on a hillside in the north end zone.

380-fanzone-logo-tc2014.jpg

Besides watching practice, fans attending training camp can enjoy other types of family entertainment, including Patriots Fan Zone, an interactive, football-themed area open to fans of all ages. Located adjacent to the practice fields, Patriots Fan Zone features fun-filled activities and games, appearances by Patriots alumni and cheerleaders, concessions, and much more. Fan Zone is scheduled to be open on August 4 and August 6.

Training Camp practices presented by Optum

Mon., Aug. 3
No Practice. Closed to the public.

Tue., Aug. 4
Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm

Wed., Aug. 5
In-Stadium Practice for Season Ticket Members (Ticketed Event): 7pm - 9pm.

Thu., Aug. 6
Practice: 1:45pm - 4:30pm | Fan Zone 12pm - 4pm

JOINT PRACTICES WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The 2015 season marks the fourth straight year that the Patriots will hold joint practice sessions when they travel to The GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virgina, to conduct joint practice sessions with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, prior to traveling to New Orleans to play the Saints in a Week 2 preseason game on Sat., Aug. 22.

For the last three seasons, the Patriots held joint sessions with two different teams. In 2014, the Patriots conducted joint sessions at Washington and at home against Philadelphia.

In 2013, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions and then hosted Tampa Bay in joint sessions. In 2012, the Patriots held joint practice sessions with New Orleans prior to the first preseason game of the year and then traveled to the Buccaneers' headquarters for two joint practices prior to their preseason game that year.

PATRIOTS 2015 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

The New England Patriots will host the team's 2015 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Willie McGinest and Houston Antwine on Wed, Aug. 5, 2015at 5 p.m. on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. The event will coincide with the team's first in-stadium practice of 2015, which is an annual ticketed event for Patriots Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents at Gillette Stadium.

OTHER IMPORTANT DATES

Thurs., Aug. 13
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Wed., Aug. 19-Thurs., Aug. 20
Patriots at New Orleans Saints training camp for joint practices.

Sat, Aug. 22
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

Fri., Aug. 28
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Thurs., Sept. 3
7:30 p.m. - New England Patriots vs. N.Y. Giants

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

