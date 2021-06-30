Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun. Four weeks from today, the New England Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans in nearly two years when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. Exact times will be updated on the Patriots training camp website, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps once times are confirmed in the days leading into training camp. In addition, the Patriots announced that they will host two practices inside Gillette Stadium. The first will be the annual event for Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents on Friday, Aug. 6. The team will also host an in-stadium practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for the general public. Other dates and times for training camp practices will be announced at a later date and posted on the training camp website.
This year marks the 62nd annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 19th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots 2021 Training Camp is presented by Optum. All outdoor practice sessions are open to the public and free to attend. Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, Patriots players will not be allowed to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans at training camp this year. Training camp will be conducted in compliance with all state and local regulations and the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. While face coverings are optional, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them while attending practice sessions.
Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website or app for daily updates. Fans can also call the training camp hotline for updates by dialing (508) 549-0001.