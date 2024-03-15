 Skip to main content
Patriots Announce Four Signings

Mar 15, 2024 at 04:02 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –  The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Commanders, re-signed LB Anfernee Jennings, G Nick Leverett as a free agent and DT Armon Watts as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Brissett, 31, was originally drafted by New England in the third-round (91st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. He played in three games with two starts as a rookie and completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, was traded by New England to the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 2, 2017 for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England (2016), Indianapolis (2017-20), Miami (2021), Cleveland (2022) and Washington (2023). Overall, he has played in 79 regular season games with 48 starts and has completed 981-of-1,600 passes for 10,574 yards with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Last season with Washington, Brissett played in three games and completed 18-of-23 pass attempts for 224 yards with three touchdown passes.

Jennings, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a third-round draft pick (87th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder, has played in 45 games with 21 starts and has 113 total tackles, 3 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Last season, Jennings played in 15 games with 14 starts and finished with 66 total tackles, 1½ sacks and 1 fumble recovery.

Leverett, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tampa Bay out of Rice in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad in 2020. After seeing action in just two games in 2021, Leverett played in 11 games with 10 starts at left guard in 2022. Overall, he has played in 16 games with 10 starts. Last season, Leverett played in three games in a reserve role.

Watts, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Minnesota (2019-21), Chicago (2022) and Pittsburgh (2023). The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (190th overall) by Minnesota out of Arkansas in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 72 games with 22 starts and has registered 140 total tackles, 8½ sacks, 1 pass defensed and 3 forced fumbles. Watts was claimed off waivers by Chicago after being released by Minnesota at the end of training camp in 2022 and signed with Pittsburgh last year as an unrestricted free agent. Last season in Pittsburgh, Watts played in 15 games and finished with 15 total tackles and half a sack.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar and Matisse Baumann on the first day of the new league year as we discuss the Patriots biggest needs in the draft, how the Patriots free agency moves may impact their draft strategy, recent mock drafts and more.

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 NFL Combine with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf and Patriots Scouting Staff

Get a behind the scenes look at the 2024 NFL Combine including interviews with Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf, and more.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 7 & 8 (video edition)

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes seven and eight of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Seahawks, the Super Bowl comeback from 28-3 to victory over the Falcons and more.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
