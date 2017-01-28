Patriots announce more details for Monday's Super Bowl Send-Off Rally on NRG Plaza

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The AFC Champion New England Patriots today announced new details for Monday's Super Bowl Send-Off Rally on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

Patriots fans are invited to gather to see the team One More time and wish them luck prior to their departure for Houston. Patriots in-stadium announcer John Rooke will kick things off at 9 a.m. The rally, which is free and open to the public, will include performances by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and giveaways. Patriots Radio Network play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci and color analyst Scott Zolak will talk about Super Bowl LI and the Patriots showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Shortly before 10 a.m., New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will welcome the crowd and address Patriots Nation. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and 2016 team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Slater are also expected to speak at the rally.

Following the rally, team buses will depart Gillette Stadium for Boston's Logan Airport.

PATRIOTS SUPER BOWL SEND-OFF RALLY ITINERARY FOR MONDAY, JAN. 30

*Rally held on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon (all times are approximate)

9:00 a.m. - Musical performance by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums

9:35 a.m. -Patriots Cheerleaders performance followed by t-shirt toss and giveaways

9:45 a.m. -Patriots radio broadcast team of Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

9:50 a.m. -Former Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins Interview

9:55 a.m. - Robert Kraft, who will address Patriots Nation followed by: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots 2016 team captains

10:15 a.m. - Rally concludes

10:30 a.m. - Patriots buses depart for Logan Airport

*NOTE: For fans unable to make it to the rally, Patriots.com will stream the event live starting at 9am ET on Monday.*