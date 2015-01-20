Patriots Charitable Foundation to raffle off a trip to the Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 19, 2015) – As the Patriots prepare for their trip to Super Bowl XLIX, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation wants to bring two fans along for the ride.
One lucky Patriots fan will win a VIP trip to Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz. The winner and a guest will receive roundtrip plane tickets to Arizona on a private charter reserved exclusively for friends and family of the organization. The one day trip includes two tickets to sold-out Super Bowl XLIX, tickets to a pre-game tailgate party and passes for the private Patriots Post-Game Extravaganza attended by members of the Kraft family, Patriots players, coaches and staff. The two lucky fans will receive ground transportation while in Arizona and official Patriots and Super Bowl XLIX gifts.
The charter will be departing early on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015 and will be returning in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 2. There will be no overnight hotel stay and the winner is responsible for getting themselves to and from Boston, Mass. for the flight.
Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at www.patriots.com/community. All tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. The drawing will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.
Winners must be 18 years of age or older. The winner will be notified by phone or email. For a full list of contest rules or to purchase tickets, visit www.patriots.com/community.
About the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit organization established by the Kraft family in 1994 to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to charitable causes, as well as from Patriots players who offer their direct support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. The Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health. The Foundation has taken special interest in youth programs that encourage education, creativity and development of character. For more information about the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, please visit www.patriots.com/community.