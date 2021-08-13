Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 13 - 12:30 AM | Sun Aug 15 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Patriots Claim Ratings Win in First Game of 2021 Season

Aug 13, 2021 at 05:59 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

flag-waivers-gillette-stadium-2021

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots kicked off the 2021 season with a victory on Thursday night, defeating the Washington Football Team 22-13 in the team's first preseason game.

With the excitement of fans being allowed back into Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season, as well as the debuts of several promising rookies and new faces in New England, the Patriots saw a 37% increase in ratings compared to Week 1 of the 2019 preseason at the Detroit Lions.

In a combined total of WBZ-CBS and WMUR-ABC stations in the Boston (Manchester) DMA, the New England vs. Washington game delivered an 18.7 household rating and a 38 market share. The game held an average of 623,900 viewers, peaking at 8:00 p.m. with 714,000 viewers.

The Patriots will travel to Philadelphia next week for a matchup with the Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast locally on WBZ-CBS with Bob Socci handling play-by-play duties and Scott Zolak leading color commentary.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
news

Washington Football Team Postgame Quotes 8/12

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Set to Welcome Fans Back to Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are excited to welcome a full venue of fans back to Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2019 postseason, when the Patriots play the Washington Football Team at home on Thursday night. 
news

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 9, 2021.
news

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers the following quotes on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction of Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.
news

Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Cassh Maluia. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Claim Ratings Win in First Game of 2021 Season

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Washington Football Team presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/13

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Breaking down the win over Washington

Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots win against the Washington Football Team on August 12, 2021.

Game Recap: Patriots vs. Washington Football Team

Patriots welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium with a 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Bill Belichick 8/13: 'It was a good evaluation night, hopefully we can build on that'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Monday, August 13, 2021.

Press Pass: Preseason Game 1 

Patriots players Cam Newton, Joejuan Williams, James White and Josh Uche address the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/12: 'It was a good experience for the guys that played'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Josh Uche 8/12: 'Just trusting the coaching from my coaches'

Patriots LB Josh Uche addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising