Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/19/2013

Feb 19, 2013 at 01:32 AM
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

Christopher Price of WEEI.com tweeted on Monday that he believes Sebastian Vollmer will be a Patriot next season -- either through the franchise tag or a new long-term deal. Price also thinks that the Patriots will let Aqib Talib walk, while he's still unsure about what will happen with Wes Welker.

Ron Borges of The Boston Herald reports on the status of Wes Welker. "The Patriots are simply not going to put an $11.4 million franchise tag on Welker, someone with intimate knowledge of the team's thinking said," writes Borges. "Nor is he going to get an offer better than the one he turned down in 2011." February 18 marked the first day that NFL teams can assign the franchise tag to one of their free agents. You can read more about this topic in the PFW Blog.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com reports that Jake Ballard's recovery from knee surgery is coming along nicely, and that the tight end has not encountered any setbacks in his rehab. Reiss believes that the news is "putting him closer to competing for a spot on the Patriots' crowded tight end depth chart in 2013." Ballard was claimed by the Patriots last June after he was waived by the New York Giants.

Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer writes that the Eagles could have interest in Patriots free agent safety Patrick Chung. The Eagles could view Chung as an upgrade over current starter Kurt Coleman.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Browns continue to have little interest in pursuing Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett. "They might have a chance at Alex Smith, but will have plenty of competition for his services. I still hear that Patriots backup Ryan Mallett won't be an option."

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
This week's mailbag wonders if Bill Belichick is the Coach of the Year in the NFL.
Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Tennessee Titans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down kickoffs, the Titans 4th and Goal, the Patriot's Offense and and other key plays in New England's win over the Titans. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a perfect stiff arm

Coach answers the question, What are the ingredients for an effective Stiff Arm?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

Get an inside look at the Patriots 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

NFL Network's Jim Trotter makes case for former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 36-13 week 12 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
