Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/5/2013

Aaron Wilson of the Baltimore Sun reports that Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will 'work like crazy' to bring back impending free-agent safety Ed Reed this offseason. The 34-year-old veteran has a contract that will expire on March 12. "Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful that a compromise can be reached," writes Wilson. "Reed is scheduled to meet with general manager Ozzie Newsome in the next few weeks to discuss his status." The Patriots, Colts, and Saints have been linked as possible suitors for the future Hall-of-Famer.

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com takes a look at Mel Kiper, Jr.'s top five safeties entering the 2013 NFL Draft. The list includes Texas' Kenny Vaccaro, Florida's Matt Elam, Oklahoma's Tony Jefferson, LSU's Eric Reid and Fresno State's Phillip Thomas. "Looking ahead, a key personnel decision leading into the 2013 is whether or not McCourty will remain at safety for the Patriots. Should that be the case, the Patriots will have their free safety locked in," writes Yates. "Otherwise, they'll need to address that spot this offseason."

John Clayton of ESPN.com gives his list of early Super Bowl favorites for 2013. The Patriots come in at second on his list, trailing only Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. "Regardless of the schedule, no one will know how good the Patriots are until the playoffs," Clayton adds. "Only the playoffs will tell if the Patriots are Super Bowl-worthy or have holes."