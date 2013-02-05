Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/5/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Feb 05, 2013 at 01:45 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

20130205-ed-reed.jpg

Aaron Wilson of the Baltimore Sun reports that Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will 'work like crazy' to bring back impending free-agent safety Ed Reed this offseason. The 34-year-old veteran has a contract that will expire on March 12. "Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful that a compromise can be reached," writes Wilson. "Reed is scheduled to meet with general manager Ozzie Newsome in the next few weeks to discuss his status." The Patriots, Colts, and Saints have been linked as possible suitors for the future Hall-of-Famer.

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com takes a look at Mel Kiper, Jr.'s top five safeties entering the 2013 NFL Draft. The list includes Texas' Kenny Vaccaro, Florida's Matt Elam, Oklahoma's Tony Jefferson, LSU's Eric Reid and Fresno State's Phillip Thomas. "Looking ahead, a key personnel decision leading into the 2013 is whether or not McCourty will remain at safety for the Patriots. Should that be the case, the Patriots will have their free safety locked in," writes Yates. "Otherwise, they'll need to address that spot this offseason."

John Clayton of ESPN.com gives his list of early Super Bowl favorites for 2013. The Patriots come in at second on his list, trailing only Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. "Regardless of the schedule, no one will know how good the Patriots are until the playoffs," Clayton adds. "Only the playoffs will tell if the Patriots are Super Bowl-worthy or have holes."

Clifton Brown of Sporting News also gives his list of Super Bowl favorites for next season. The Patriots come in at number 4 on the list - trailing the 49ers, Ravens, and Seahawks. "Pencil in the Patriots for another division title," writes Brown. "Which makes them a serious Super Bowl threat."

