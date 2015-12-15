Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Patriots, Dairy Council award $20k to Providence school

Robert Kraft, Andre Tippett and rookie Brandon King were on hand for a special day at George J. West Elementary School in Providence, R.I.

Dec 15, 2015 at 06:00 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20151215-westelementary-603.jpg

Tuesday was a day the children of George J. West Elementary School in Providence, R.I., will remember for years to come.

Robert Kraft, Andre Tippett and Patriots rookie Brandon King visited the school to present a $10,000 grant in conjunction with the New England Dairy and Food Council and the NFL's Fuel Up to Play 60 initiative. Mr. Kraft personally selected the urban school to receive the funds, which will go toward enhancing its outdoor play area.  

During a morning assembly to celebrate the financial award, though, Mr. Kraft surprised the school with a pledge to donate an additional $10,000. 

"It's like Christmas came early," said Principal Sandra Stuart of Mr. Kraft's announcement. "I was in awe. The minute I heard it, I just kept thinking of all the great additional things I could purchase for our schoolyard."

Principal Stuart and her faculty learned they had won the much-needed grant the day before Thanksgiving. They plan to use the money to turn their very basic play area into a more engaging and educational space. With stenciling, they will create games like hopscotch and foursquare as well as a map of the United States. They also hope to add picnic tables with umbrellas, basketball hoops and a walking track.

"This is going to provide a really great play area for our kids," Principal Stuart explained. "Right now, we have little bags with jump ropes and balls and they'll bring those out, but it's not a structured area because we don't have a lot of space. With this money, we are going to provide a structure."

The division of space is needed, she said, because the school has 860 students and often, eight or 10 classrooms are outside for recess at the same time.  

Although the students will have to wait a little while for their revamped outdoor play area, 36 of them were randomly selected to have some fun during an "Ultimate Gym Class" with Brandon King on Tuesday morning. The high-energy session included activities like ladder drills, relays and stretching. Meanwhile, other students were visited in their classrooms by Pat Patriot and the cheerleaders.

All in all, it made for a day that has been unlike any other in the 10 years that Principal Stuart has been with West Elementary. 

"For some of my kids, this is probably what they will remember about our school," she commented. "This day will be a lasting memory that they will never, ever forget."

Robert Kraft presents Hometown Grant to Providence school

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Robert Kraft, Andre Tippett and Brandon King visited Providence's George J. West Elementary School to present a check for $20,000 and lead students in an "Ultimate Gym Class" experience. The grant is a partnership between the Patriots, New England Dairy and Food Council, and Fuel Up to Play 60. 

ned121515-012_3.jpg
1 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-013_3.jpg
2 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-015_3.jpg
3 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-016_3.jpg
4 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-017_3.jpg
5 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-018_3.jpg
6 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-019_3.jpg
7 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-020_3.jpg
8 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-021_3.jpg
9 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-023_3.jpg
10 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-031_3.jpg
11 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-026_3.jpg
12 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-003_2.jpg
13 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-033_3.jpg
14 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-004_5.jpg
15 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-029_3.jpg
16 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-027_3.jpg
17 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-005_3.jpg
18 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-032_3.jpg
19 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-006_3.jpg
20 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-007_3.jpg
21 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-009_3.jpg
22 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-010_3.jpg
23 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-011_3.jpg
24 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-035_3.jpg
25 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-037_3.jpg
26 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-038_3.jpg
27 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-039_3.jpg
28 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-040_4.jpg
29 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-041_4.jpg
30 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-042_4.jpg
31 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-043_4.jpg
32 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
ned121515-045_4.jpg
33 / 33
David Silverman Photo-DSPics.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was presented with the 2023 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.
news

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Initiative will continue to provide financial, in-kind and additional support to six nonprofit organizations.
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Help the New England Patriots Foundation crown the first-ever girls high school flag football champions on June 16 at Gillette Stadium.
news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8.  Ann Dagle of East Lyme, Conn. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Brian Dagle Foundation.
news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.
news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season. 
news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

On December 1st, the Patriots wore custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign.
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Patriots set 2023 captains

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week : Philadelphia Eagles Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots and preview their home opener, week one matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots All Access: Eagles Preview

On the regular season premiere of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we preview the Patriots-Eagles game, as New England eagerly awaits the start of a new year. Bill Belichick previews an explosive Eagles offense, and we go back home to Las Vegas Nevada with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who's path to the NFL was anything but ordinary. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Life: Rhamondre Stevenson

Get an inside look into Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson as he travels to his hometown of Las Vegas Nevada and speaks about giving back to his community.

One-On-One with Adrian Phillips

Steve Burton sits down with defensive end Adrian Phillips to discuss the excitement for the new season. Phillips also talks about the legacy of Devin McCourty.

Hunter Henry 9/8: "I feel like I've grown a lot"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bill Belichick on Team Captains: "I'm proud of the guys the team selected"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising