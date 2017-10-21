Patriots Difference Maker of the Week: Cynthia Loesch-Johnson

Cynthia Loesch-Johnson from Dorchester, Mass. was selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to*The Codman Square Neighborhood Council. *

An activist since the age of 13, Cynthia started an environmental group called Breath of Life Dorchester - also known as Bold Teens - and convinced businesses to attach warning labels to packs of cigarettes that were being sold in the Codman Square neighborhood. Now an attorney, Cynthia has elected to stay in Codman Square to continue to help transform it for the better and has become the youngest person ever elected as President of The Codman Square Neighborhood Council.

"I advocate for my community not just because I love my neighborhood," said Cynthia. "But also because it's the right thing to do."

She helped launch one of the first summer farmer's markets in the city and the first winter farmer's market in conjunction with Codman Square Health Center. Cynthia works closely with the Health Center, the Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to make sure that Codman Square receives the attention it deserves when it comes to the health of the neighborhood. She is always working with elected officials and the community on the continued safety of the neighborhood.

When asked about her commitment to volunteering, Cynthia added, "With the many health, social and environmental justice issues facing my community, it's important for me to do my part."

Cynthia will join 14 other outstanding volunteers for a special in-game ceremony at the Patriots Dec. 31 game against the New York Jets. She will also be featured in the Patriots Football Weekly newspaper, Patriots GameDay magazine and on www.patriots.com/community.