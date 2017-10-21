Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 30 - 10:40 AM

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Patriots Difference Maker of the Week: Cynthia Loesch-Johnson

Cynthia Loesch-Johnson from Dorchester, Mass. was selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to The Codman Square Neighborhood Council.

Oct 21, 2017 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Oct. 21, 2017) - Over the past seven years, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have placed a strong emphasis on celebrating volunteerism and honored hundreds of volunteers in the process. Throughout the 2017 season, the foundation continues its mission of teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and seek to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.

Every week throughout the season, the Kraft family and the foundation present the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their local community and nonprofit organizations.

"So many nonprofit organizations rely on the work of volunteers," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We encourage everyone to volunteer and like to highlight those who do the most to positively impact their communities. It's nice to give credit to those who are most deserving and to reward the nonprofits they represent."

06._cynthia_loesch-johnson.jpeg

Cynthia Loesch-Johnson from Dorchester, Mass. was selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to*The Codman Square Neighborhood Council. *

An activist since the age of 13, Cynthia started an environmental group called Breath of Life Dorchester - also known as Bold Teens - and convinced businesses to attach warning labels to packs of cigarettes that were being sold in the Codman Square neighborhood.  Now an attorney, Cynthia has elected to stay in Codman Square to continue to help transform it for the better and has become the youngest person ever elected as President of The Codman Square Neighborhood Council.

"I advocate for my community not just because I love my neighborhood," said Cynthia. "But also because it's the right thing to do."

She helped launch one of the first summer farmer's markets in the city and the first winter farmer's market in conjunction with Codman Square Health Center. Cynthia works closely with the Health Center, the Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to make sure that Codman Square receives the attention it deserves when it comes to the health of the neighborhood. She is always working with elected officials and the community on the continued safety of the neighborhood.

When asked about her commitment to volunteering, Cynthia added, "With the many health, social and environmental justice issues facing my community, it's important for me to do my part."

Cynthia will join 14 other outstanding volunteers for a special in-game ceremony at the Patriots Dec. 31 game against the New York Jets. She will also be featured in the Patriots Football Weekly newspaper, Patriots GameDay magazine and on www.patriots.com/community.

For more information about the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, including pictures and videos of Patriots players giving back to the community, resources and information about volunteering, or the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, visit www.patriots.com/community.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel.

news

Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season

The Patriots broadcast on CBS was the highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season thus far.

news

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the night before Super Bowl LVI and joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this past summer.

news

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.

news

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots LB Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Betting Breakdown: Week 8 vs. Jets

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore Ruled Out vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we preview Sunday's AFC East showdown at the NY Jets, including Coach Belichick highlighting the Jets defense on the Belestrator. Captain Matthew Slater sits down with Steve Burton, and, in the latest installment of Tales from the Tailgate, hitch a ride on the Tailgater 2000 and join a group of friends from the Cape who have been attending Patriots games for 30 years. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and he talks about how the team is moving forward after their loss on Monday night. Slater also speaks to his role in the Patriots Halloween Party for children battling cancer.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Chicago Bears and preview the week eight matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the loss ​against Chicago and preview the matchup with the Jets. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising