Patriots draft Oklahoma DE Geneo Grissom with the 97th overall pick

May 01, 2015 at 04:59 PM

The Patriots selected Geneo Grissom, a defensive end from Oklahoma in the third round (97th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

NFL.COM ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS: Long arms and thickly muscled frame. Has played both defensive end and outside linebacker. Gets arm extension and can set edge against tight ends. Has some burst off the snap. Adjusted and improved at his new position (LB) throughout the year. Steady in pursuit. Will flash inside moves and quickness and could benefit from a wider rush point in the pros.

WEAKNESSES:Can't bend and trim the edge as a pass rusher. Lacks lateral agility and desired change of direction. Scouts call him a "rigid mover." Not very instinctual and still trying to learn the position. Has been moved from defensive end to tight end back to defensive end and now to linebacker. Straight-line, one-note rusher. Maxed out frame. Will struggle if asked to cover in space. Play strength doesn't match the build.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 5 or 6

Best of Geneo Grissom

The Patriots selected DE Geneo Grissom in the third round(97th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Check out our favorite photos from his college career.

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 59-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 59-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive linemen Austin Shepherd (79) and Leon Brown (72) block Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday January 2, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Oklahoma won 45-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
4 / 15

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive linemen Austin Shepherd (79) and Leon Brown (72) block Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday January 2, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Oklahoma won 45-31. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
5 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
6 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom stirs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 59-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom stirs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 59-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Oklahoma won 38-30. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
8 / 15

Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Oklahoma won 38-30. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images
Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) in position during the South team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
9 / 15

Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom (85) in position during the South team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
10 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom (85) is pictured during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images
Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron (10) is sacked by Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
11 / 15

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron (10) is sacked by Oklahoma defensive end Geneo Grissom during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 15

Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
grissom_geneo_1.jpg
13 / 15
collegepressbox.com
grissom_geneo_2.jpg
14 / 15
collegepressbox.com
grissom_geneo_3.jpg
15 / 15
collegepressbox.com
NFL COMPARISON: Frank Alexander

BOTTOM LINE: Grissom is still very raw and has plenty of football to learn. Some scouts believe he will test well and improve his draft standing beyond where the tape says it should be. He's not a plus pass rusher, but has draftable traits and an untapped upside. His biggest concern could be finding a true position fit.

Advertising