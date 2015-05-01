Patriots draft Oklahoma DE Geneo Grissom with the 97th overall pick

The Patriots selected Geneo Grissom, a defensive end from Oklahoma in the third round (97th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
NFL.COM ANALYSIS
STRENGTHS: Long arms and thickly muscled frame. Has played both defensive end and outside linebacker. Gets arm extension and can set edge against tight ends. Has some burst off the snap. Adjusted and improved at his new position (LB) throughout the year. Steady in pursuit. Will flash inside moves and quickness and could benefit from a wider rush point in the pros.
WEAKNESSES:Can't bend and trim the edge as a pass rusher. Lacks lateral agility and desired change of direction. Scouts call him a "rigid mover." Not very instinctual and still trying to learn the position. Has been moved from defensive end to tight end back to defensive end and now to linebacker. Straight-line, one-note rusher. Maxed out frame. Will struggle if asked to cover in space. Play strength doesn't match the build.
DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 5 or 6
The Patriots selected DE Geneo Grissom in the third round(97th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Check out our favorite photos from his college career.
NFL COMPARISON: Frank Alexander
BOTTOM LINE: Grissom is still very raw and has plenty of football to learn. Some scouts believe he will test well and improve his draft standing beyond where the tape says it should be. He's not a plus pass rusher, but has draftable traits and an untapped upside. His biggest concern could be finding a true position fit.