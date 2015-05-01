Patriots draft Stanford DB Jordan Richards with the 64th overall pick

The New England Patriots have drafted former Stanford DB Jordan Richards with their second round pick (64th overall).
2014: First-team All-Pac-12. National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award. Started all 13 games at strong safety. 2013: Honorable mention All-Pac-12. Second-team Capital One Academic All-American. Started all 14 games. 2012: Honorable mention All-Pac 12. Started all 14 games. 2011: Played in all 13 games with three starts.
PRO DAY RESULTS
40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
Vertical jump: 34 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet
20-yard short shuttle: 4.32 seconds
With the 32nd pick in the 2nd round (64th overall) the Patriots selected Stanford DB Jordan Richards. Check out a few of favorite photos.
NFL.com Analysis
STRENGTHS:Team captain and defensive leader. Played some wide receiver in high school. Good hands with ability to make difficult interceptions. Attacks ball at high-point. Moves well as high-low safety. Extended range in run support and doesn't mind the physical side of the position. Has secondary motor for extended pursuit. Good football and personal character. Productive three-year starter.
WEAKNESSES: Displays obvious coverage limitations. Below-average instincts when asked to play deep safety. Slow to see it, with marginal recovery speed. Struggles in man coverage. Grabby at the top of the route and lacks feet to match and mirror. Slow to digest route combinations out of bunch formations. Comes downhill against run quickly, but out of control at times. Needs improvement as a wrap-up tackler.
DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 6 or 7
NFL COMPARISON: Kurt Coleman
BOTTOM LINE: A limited, run-support safety whose coverage issues could be an issue for NFL teams looking for diverse safety play. He's a willing tackler who plays with range in run support, but Richards' lack of instincts and ability to stick receivers in space could limit his NFL opportunities.