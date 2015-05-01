Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 25 - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Patriots draft Stanford DB Jordan Richards with the 64th overall pick

May 01, 2015 at 02:39 PM
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have drafted former Stanford DB Jordan Richards with their second round pick (64th overall).  

2014: First-team All-Pac-12. National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award. Started all 13 games at strong safety. 2013: Honorable mention All-Pac-12. Second-team Capital One Academic All-American. Started all 14 games. 2012: Honorable mention All-Pac 12. Started all 14 games. 2011: Played in all 13 games with three starts.

PRO DAY RESULTS

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds 
Vertical jump: 34 1/2 inches 
Broad jump: 9 feet 
20-yard short shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Best of Jordan Richards

With the 32nd pick in the 2nd round (64th overall) the Patriots selected Stanford DB Jordan Richards. Check out a few of favorite photos.

Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) intercepts the ball from UCLA Bruins fullback Nate Iese (32) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
1 / 16

Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) intercepts the ball from UCLA Bruins fullback Nate Iese (32) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
West safety Jordan Richards (27), of Stanford, during practice for the East-West Shrine college football game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 16

West safety Jordan Richards (27), of Stanford, during practice for the East-West Shrine college football game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
Stanford safety Jordan Richards poses for a headshot during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
3 / 16

Stanford safety Jordan Richards poses for a headshot during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Stanford safety Jordan Richards during an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
4 / 16

Stanford safety Jordan Richards during an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the UCLA Bruins on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
5 / 16

Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) during an NCAA Football regular season game against the UCLA Bruins on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) intercepts the ball from UCLA Bruins fullback Nate Iese (32) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
6 / 16

Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8) intercepts the ball from UCLA Bruins fullback Nate Iese (32) during an NCAA Football regular season game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Stanford safety Jordan Richards runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 31-10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
7 / 16

Stanford safety Jordan Richards runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 31-10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Stanford Jordan Richards runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 16

Stanford Jordan Richards runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/AP Images
Stanford safety Jordan Richards (8) stops UCLA running back Jordon James (6) for no gain on a pass play during the first quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
9 / 16

Stanford safety Jordan Richards (8) stops UCLA running back Jordon James (6) for no gain on a pass play during the first quarter of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Alex Gallardo/AP Images
Stanford safety Jordan Richards runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 31-10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
10 / 16

Stanford safety Jordan Richards runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 31-10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Southern California running back Justin Davis (22) rushes against Stanford safety Jordan Richards, center, and Zach Hoffpauir (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
11 / 16

Southern California running back Justin Davis (22) rushes against Stanford safety Jordan Richards, center, and Zach Hoffpauir (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

TONY AVELAR/AP Images
10403694_10153296552052372_8875468652124644760_n.jpg
12 / 16
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
img_4195.jpeg
13 / 16
collegepressbox.com
richards_jordan_1.jpg
14 / 16
collegepressbox.com
richards_jordan_2.jpg
15 / 16
collegepressbox.com
richards_jordan_3.jpg
16 / 16
collegepressbox.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

NFL.com Analysis

STRENGTHS:Team captain and defensive leader. Played some wide receiver in high school. Good hands with ability to make difficult interceptions. Attacks ball at high-point. Moves well as high-low safety. Extended range in run support and doesn't mind the physical side of the position. Has secondary motor for extended pursuit. Good football and personal character. Productive three-year starter.

WEAKNESSES: Displays obvious coverage limitations. Below-average instincts when asked to play deep safety. Slow to see it, with marginal recovery speed. Struggles in man coverage. Grabby at the top of the route and lacks feet to match and mirror. Slow to digest route combinations out of bunch formations. Comes downhill against run quickly, but out of control at times. Needs improvement as a wrap-up tackler.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 6 or 7

NFL COMPARISON: Kurt Coleman

BOTTOM LINE: A limited, run-support safety whose coverage issues could be an issue for NFL teams looking for diverse safety play. He's a willing tackler who plays with range in run support, but Richards' lack of instincts and ability to stick receivers in space could limit his NFL opportunities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

Julian Edelman and his production company are teaming up with ViacomCBS, and he is joining the cast of "Inside the NFL." 
news

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

The NFL approved and shot down a number of rule changes for the coming 2021 season, including an expansion of the jersey number system.
news

Berj Najarian, Jakob Johnson reflect on the ways we remember, learn about global atrocities ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary 

Berj Najarian, an Armenian-American, and Jakob Johnson, who was born and raised in Germany, sit down for an honest and impactful conversation about the ways we remember and learn about the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust. 

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Berj Najarian, Jakob Johnson reflect on the ways we remember, learn about global atrocities ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary 

Patriots News Blitz 4/23: Patriots can find more roster depth through the draft

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising