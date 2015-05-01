Patriots draft Stanford DB Jordan Richards with the 64th overall pick

NFL.com Analysis

STRENGTHS:Team captain and defensive leader. Played some wide receiver in high school. Good hands with ability to make difficult interceptions. Attacks ball at high-point. Moves well as high-low safety. Extended range in run support and doesn't mind the physical side of the position. Has secondary motor for extended pursuit. Good football and personal character. Productive three-year starter.

WEAKNESSES: Displays obvious coverage limitations. Below-average instincts when asked to play deep safety. Slow to see it, with marginal recovery speed. Struggles in man coverage. Grabby at the top of the route and lacks feet to match and mirror. Slow to digest route combinations out of bunch formations. Comes downhill against run quickly, but out of control at times. Needs improvement as a wrap-up tackler.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 6 or 7

NFL COMPARISON: Kurt Coleman