Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 31 - 01:40 PM

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

Oct 30, 2021 at 04:38 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass**. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (ee-QWALL-lay) to the active roster.

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster prior to last week's game against the New York Jets and saw action as a reserve, finishing with one tackle when he sacked Jets QB Mike White on the last play of the first half. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 17 NFL games and has registered 18 total tackles and two sacks.

This is a 2021 photo of Daniel Ekuale of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. This image reflects the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Related Content

news

Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster from the Miami practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad.
news

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster; Place DB Jonathan Jones on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (standard elevation) and OL James Ferentz (standard elevation) to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots have placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated OL James Ferentz to the active roster. 
news

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
news

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Jets last Sunday and preview the upcoming matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Plus, Mike Dussault goes one-on-one with Isaiah Wynn.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots impressive week 7 win against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Hunter Henry and his family discuss his journey from Little Rock, AR to New England. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Damien Harris, and Coach Belichick highlights the Chargers offense on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Mike Dussault talks with Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to discuss the week 7 victory over the New York Jets and preview the upcoming matchup with Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson Agholor 10/29: "My comfort level comes down to preparation"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Jakob Johnson on the coaches 10/29: "They expect us to work our hardest when it matters the most"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising