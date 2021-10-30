Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster prior to last week's game against the New York Jets and saw action as a reserve, finishing with one tackle when he sacked Jets QB Mike White on the last play of the first half. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 17 NFL games and has registered 18 total tackles and two sacks.