Patriots Elevate LB Harvey Langi to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

Langi, 30, was elevated to the active roster prior to the season-opener at Miami (9/11) and saw limited action on special teams. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has had two different stints with New England after originally signing with the team as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and then re-signing with the team as a free agent on May 10, 2021. He also spent time with the New York Jets from 2018 through 2020. Overall, he has played in 39 regular season games with 10 starts and has totaled 66 tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 14 special teams tackles. Last season, he was limited to seven games with one start before finishing the year on injured reserve. Langi was released by New England on Aug. 30, 2022 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.