Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Sep 10, 2022 at 05:07 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

#83 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Texas

Humphrey, 24, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. He has played in 18 games with six starts for the Saints over the last three seasons and has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards. Humphrey rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Harvey Langi

#52 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Brigham Young

Langi, 29, had two different stints with New England after originally signing with the team as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and then re-signing with the team as a free agent on May 10, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder also spent time with the New York Jets from 2018 through 2020. Overall, he has played in 38 regular season games with 10 starts and has totaled 66 tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 14 special teams tackles. Last season, he was limited to seven games with one start before finishing the year on injured reserve. Langi was released on Aug. 30 and re-signed to the practice squad on Aug. 21.

