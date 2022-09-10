Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.
Humphrey, 24, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. He has played in 18 games with six starts for the Saints over the last three seasons and has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards. Humphrey rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Langi, 29, had two different stints with New England after originally signing with the team as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and then re-signing with the team as a free agent on May 10, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder also spent time with the New York Jets from 2018 through 2020. Overall, he has played in 38 regular season games with 10 starts and has totaled 66 tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 14 special teams tackles. Last season, he was limited to seven games with one start before finishing the year on injured reserve. Langi was released on Aug. 30 and re-signed to the practice squad on Aug. 21.