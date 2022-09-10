Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Humphrey, 24, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. He has played in 18 games with six starts for the Saints over the last three seasons and has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards. Humphrey rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.