Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster. 

Oct 24, 2022 at 05:13 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

Collins Sr., 32, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3, 2021. He is in his 10th NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019, 2021), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). Collins originally entered the NFL as second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016. Collins was released by the Browns on March 6, 2019, and then re-signed with the Patriots on May 15, 2019. Collins signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and was released by the Lions on Sept. 28, 2021, after seeing action in the first two games of the year.

Jamie Collins Sr.

#99 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Southern Mississippi

Overall, Collins has played in 122 career regular season games with 104 starts and totaled 700 tackles, 26½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), 12 interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He has made seven postseason starts and posted 55 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.

Bill Murray

#62 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: William & Mary

Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer.

