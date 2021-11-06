Patriots Elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson to the Active Roster 

Wilkerson, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was signed to the New England practice squad after being released by Tennessee prior to the start of the 2020 season. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for one game in 2020 prior to the win at the New York Jets on Nov. 9 and played two snaps on offense. Wilkerson was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2021 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2021.