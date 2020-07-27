Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

The Patriots will employ two offensive line coaches to replace Dante Scarnecchia this season. Popovich spent 2019 as an assistant running backs coach and will now take over the line along with Bricillo, who enters his second year with the Patriots after being a coaching assistant last season. Both coaches have experience running an offensive line, with Popovich previously spending two seasons as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Minot State, and Bricillo spending nine seasons coaching the offensive line at Youngstown State.