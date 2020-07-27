Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 07:15 PM

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-belichick-mcdaniels-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

The Patriots have set their coaching staff for the 2020 season and it includes some new faces, some promotions and a few transitions to new positional groups as New England continues to finalize details in preparation for the start of training camp.

Four new coaches will join the staff, including quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, assistants Tyler Hughes (offensive) and Vinnie Sunseri (defensive) and special teams assistant Joe Houston, while Cole Popovich, Carmen Bricillo, and Brian Belichick were promoted from assistant positions.

Demarcus Covington, Troy Brown and Stephen Belichick will all be coaching new position groups this season, as they continue to build experience in multiple areas. New England traditionally keeps a small and versatile staff and this year is no exception.

Here's a full rundown of the Patriots 2020 coaching staff.

Head Coach: Bill Belichick

bill-belichick-headshot2019-recropped

Bill Belichick

Head Coach

  • College: Wesleyan
  • Hometown: Annapolis, MD

Belichick enters his 46th NFL season and 21st as the head coach of the Patriots.

Offensive Coordinator: Josh McDaniels

josh-mcdaniels-recropped-2019

Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator

  • College: John Carroll University
  • Hometown: Barberton, Ohio

McDaniels enters his 20th season in the NFL.

Quarterbacks: Jedd Fisch

2020coaches_recropped_16x9__0004_Fisch_Jedd

Jedd Fisch

Quarterbacks

Fisch joins the Patriots after extensive experience in college and the NFL and will be coaching the Patriots quarterbacks. Fisch served as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator 2013-2014 and was most recently an offensive coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

Running backs: Ivan Fears

ivan-fears-recropped-2019

Ivan Fears

Running Backs

  • College: William & Mary
  • Hometown: Suffolk, VA

Fears enters his 30th season in the NFL, it will be his 24th with the Patriots, and 19th as the running backs coach.

Running backs/Kick returners: Troy Brown

2020coaches_recropped_16x9__0005_Brown_Troy

Troy Brown

Running backs/Kick returners

  • College: Marshall University

After spending the 2019 season assisting with the wide receivers, Brown will focus on the running backs and kick returners in 2020 as he continues to expand his coaching experience.

Receivers: Mick Lombardi

mick-lombardi-recropped-2019

Mick Lombardi

Receivers

Lombardi was promoted to receivers coach for 2020. He returned to the Patriots in 2019 as an offensive assistant after breaking in with New England as a scouting assistant in 2011-12 and having stints in between with the Jets and 49ers.

Tight ends/Fullbacks: Nick Caley

nick-caley-recropped-2019

Nick Caley

Tight Ends / Fullbacks

  • College: John Carroll University

Caley enters his fourth season coaching the tight end and fullback group.

Offensive line: Cole Popovich/Carmen Bricillo

cole-popovich-recropped-2019

Cole Popovich

Offensive Line

  • College: Fresno State
carmen-bricillo-recropped-2019

Carmen Bricillo

Offensive Line

  • College: Duquesne

The Patriots will employ two offensive line coaches to replace Dante Scarnecchia this season. Popovich spent 2019 as an assistant running backs coach and will now take over the line along with Bricillo, who enters his second year with the Patriots after being a coaching assistant last season. Both coaches have experience running an offensive line, with Popovich previously spending two seasons as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Minot State, and Bricillo spending nine seasons coaching the offensive line at Youngstown State.

Offensive Assistant: Tyler Hughes

2020coaches_recropped_16x9__0002_Tyler_Hughes

Tyler Hughes

Offensive Assistant

Hughes joins the Patriots for the 2020 season after a variety of experience coaching in high school and college, including time at Ohio State as a quality control assistant.

Defensive line: Demarcus Covington

demarcus-covington-headshot-recropped

DeMarcus Covington

Defensive Line

  • College: Samford University

After spending one season as the outside linebackers coach, Covington shifts to the defensive line. 2020 will be his fourth season with the team.

Inside linebackers: Jerod Mayo

jerod-mayo

Jerod Mayo

Inside Linebackers

  • College: Tennessee
  • Hometown: Hampton, Va.

Mayo remains as the inside linebackers coach after a successful first season transitioning in coaching with the Patriots.

Outside linebackers: Stephen Belichick

steve-belichick1

Steve Belichick

Outside Linebackers

  • College: Rutgers

After coaching the safeties for the last four seasons, as well as the secondary in 2019, Belichick will now transition to coaching the outside linebackers, going from one of the most veteran-laden position groups to one of the youngest. This will be his ninth season coaching in the NFL.

Safeties: Brian Belichick

brian-belichick-recropped-2019

Brian Belichick

Safeties

  • College: Trinity College

Belichick spent three seasons as a coaching assistant and will now take over the safeties, a group with a good mix of veterans and youth.

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino

mike-pelligrino-headshot-recropped

Mike Pellegrino

Cornerbacks

Pellegrino enters his sixth season, and second as the cornerbacks coach.

Defensive assistant: Vinnie Sunseri

2020coaches_recropped_16x9__0000_Sunseri_Vinnie

Vinnie Sunseri

Defensive Assistant

Sunseri joins the Patriots as a defensive assistant after spending 2019 as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama. Sunseri was with the Patriots in training camp as a player in 2016 and spent a brief stint on their practice squad early in the season as a safety and special teams player.

Special Teams coordinator: Cam Achord

cameron-archord-recropped-2019

Cameron Achord

Special Teams Coordinator

  • College: Belhaven University

Achord has been promoted to the coordinator role after spending his first season with the team as the special teams assistant. Prior to joining New England he spent five seasons with Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he served as offensive and special teams coordinator as well as coaching quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends.

Special Teams assistant: Joe Houston

2020coaches_recropped_16x9__0003_Houston_Joe

Joe Houston

Special Teams Assistant

  • College: USC

The former USC kicker joins the Patriots for his first season after spending three seasons as an assistant at Iowa State and this last season at Alabama as a special teams analyst.

Strength & conditioning: Moses Cabrera

moses-cabrera-recropped-2019

Moses Cabrera

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

  • College: Oral Roberts University
  • Hometown: Deming, N.M.

Cabrera enters his 10th season with the Patriots and 5th as strength and conditioning coach.

Strength & conditioning assistant: Deron Mayo

deron-mayo-recropped-2019

Deron Mayo

Strength & Conditioning Assistant

  • College: Old Dominion
  • Hometown: Hampton, Va.

Mayo enters his 3rd season as the Patriots assistant strength and conditioning coach.

