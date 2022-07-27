Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the Patriots gear up for the 2022 season, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime.

One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

In addition to the grand prize, three other fans will receive a prize. The first prize includes four (4) tickets and a parking pass to a 2022 Patriots regular season home game. The second prize winner will receive a 2022 Patriots team autographed helmet and the third prize winner will receive a Mac Jones autographed jersey.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans can buy tickets individually, or in bundles to increase their chances of winning. The more tickets you buy, the deeper the discount. The bundled tickets come in the following quantities and prices:

5 raffle tickets for $25;

50 raffle tickets for $100, or

500 raffle tickets for $500.