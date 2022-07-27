Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jul 27 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

The Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

Jul 27, 2022 at 03:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022_URTR_SOCIAL_1600x900

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the Patriots gear up for the 2022 season, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime.

One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

In addition to the grand prize, three other fans will receive a prize. The first prize includes four (4) tickets and a parking pass to a 2022 Patriots regular season home game. The second prize winner will receive a 2022 Patriots team autographed helmet and the third prize winner will receive a Mac Jones autographed jersey.

Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Fans can buy tickets individually, or in bundles to increase their chances of winning. The more tickets you buy, the deeper the discount. The bundled tickets come in the following quantities and prices:

  • 5 raffle tickets for $25;
  • 50 raffle tickets for $100, or
  • 500 raffle tickets for $500.

The raffle is open through Monday, September 5. Winners will be drawn on Tuesday, September 6 and will be contacted by phone and email later that day. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. For a full list of contest rules or to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.patriots.com/roadtripraffle.

Related Content

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.

news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.

news

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations

Patriots players, coaches and staff, with a match from the Kraft family and also from the NFL, raised more money than any previous year since the fund started in 2018, distributing $560,000 to 11 organizations this year.

news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program

news

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Richard Jacobs from Dartmouth, Mass.

Richard Jacobs from South Dartmouth, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angel Flight Northeast. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Larabee from Becket, Mass.

Nathan Larabee of Becket, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to New England Adventures. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nancy Vitorino from Attleboro Falls, Mass.

Nancy Vitorino of Attleboro Falls, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Foster Forward in East Providence, R.I. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phil Newth from Bowdoin, Maine

Phil Newth of Bowdoin, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett, N.H. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/27

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Patriots players Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Day 1 of Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022.

Trent Brown 7/27: "Everybody came back ready to go"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Josh Uche 7/27: "As defensive players, we just control what we can control"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Hunter Henry 7/27: "Every time we step out on the field we're trying to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising