Patriots getting biggest facelift in East

With just a couple months left before the start of training camp, the New England Patriots could also be called the New Look Patriots.

New England parted ways with 15 players from its 1999 roster, six more than any other team in the AFC East. The Patriots signed three players, tight end Eric Bjornson, tackle Grant Williams and guard/center Lance Scott, away from other teams. Only Miami, which signed four unrestricted free agents away from teams, has more.

Buffalo and New York each parted ways with nine players from a year ago. The Bills haven't added any free agents who played in 1999, and the Jets added just defensive tackle Shane Burton from Chicago. Miami has said goodbye to eight players, but added four, including guard Heath Irwin from New England.