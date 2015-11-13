Patriots - Giants Injury Report

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)
OUT
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (DNP)
LB Jamie Collins - LB (DNP)
G Tre' Jackson - Knee (DNP)
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (LP)
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring (LP)
G Shaq Mason - Knee (LP)
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle (LP)
PROBABLE
WR Julian Edelman - Knee (FP)DB Duron Harmon - Knee (FP)
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)
OUT
CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral (LP)
WR Victor Cruz - Calf (DNP)
TE Larry Donnell - Neck (DNP)
LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle (DNP)
LB Uani Unga - Neck (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
CB Leon McFadden - Groin
PROBABLEG Justin Pugh - Illness
G Geoff Schwartz - Ankle
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report
(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
LB Jamie Collins - LB
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
WR Julian Edelman - Knee
DB Duron Harmon - Knee
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Victor Cruz - Calf
TE Larry Donnell - Neck
LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle
LB Uani Unga - Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral
CB Leon McFadden - Groin
G Justin Pugh - Illness
FULL PARTICIPATIONG Geoff Schwartz - Ankle
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Marcus Cannon - Toe
LB Jamie Collins - LB
G Tre' Jackson - Knee
OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
WR Julian Edelman - Knee
DB Duron Harmon - Knee
WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring
G Shaq Mason - Knee
DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Victor Cruz - Calf
TE Larry Donnell - Neck
G Justin Pugh - Illness
G Geoff Schwartz - Ankle
LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle
LB Uani Unga - Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral
CB Leon McFadden - Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
