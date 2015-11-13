Patriots - Giants Injury Report

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)

OUT

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe (DNP)

LB Jamie Collins - LB (DNP)

G Tre' Jackson - Knee (DNP)

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Justin Coleman - Hand (LP)

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring (LP)

G Shaq Mason - Knee (LP)

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle (LP)

PROBABLE

WR Julian Edelman - Knee (FP)DB Duron Harmon - Knee (FP)





NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)

OUT

CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral (LP)

WR Victor Cruz - Calf (DNP)

TE Larry Donnell - Neck (DNP)

LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle (DNP)

LB Uani Unga - Neck (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Leon McFadden - Groin

PROBABLEG Justin Pugh - Illness

G Geoff Schwartz - Ankle





Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

LB Jamie Collins - LB

G Tre' Jackson - Knee

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

WR Julian Edelman - Knee

DB Duron Harmon - Knee

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring

G Shaq Mason - Knee

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Victor Cruz - Calf

TE Larry Donnell - Neck

LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle

LB Uani Unga - Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral

CB Leon McFadden - Groin

G Justin Pugh - Illness

FULL PARTICIPATIONG Geoff Schwartz - Ankle





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-0)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Marcus Cannon - Toe

LB Jamie Collins - LB

G Tre' Jackson - Knee

OL Sebastian Vollmer - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

WR Julian Edelman - Knee

DB Duron Harmon - Knee

WR Keshawn Martin - Hamstring

G Shaq Mason - Knee

DE Jabaal Sheard - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





NEW YORK GIANTS (5-4)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Victor Cruz - Calf

TE Larry Donnell - Neck

G Justin Pugh - Illness

G Geoff Schwartz - Ankle

LB J.T. Thomas - Ankle

LB Uani Unga - Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Prince Amukamara - Pectoral

CB Leon McFadden - Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.





