Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies to reopen seven days per week and host Field Day with Dad

May 25, 2021 at 05:02 AM
2020_Hall_of_Fame(Raytheon_Tech)Primary
The Patriots Hall of Fame
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will return to a seven-day-per-week schedule starting Monday, June 21, when it will be open each day from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Hall will also resume hosting its annual Field Day with Dad event, which will be held Sunday, July 11, on the Gillette Stadium field. This year's Field Day with Dad event will have a different feel with two different time slots with 750 tickets available for each slot. Attendees will be able to pick from the 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. slot or the 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. slot while supplies last.

The event will feature activities for kids and adults and include a photo opportunity with the Super Bowl LIII championship trophy (guests will use their own cameras). Dan's Balloons will be on hand for balloon sculptures, caricature artists will be available, along with cheerleader and alumni appearances. Fans can test their readiness in NFL Scouting Combine drills, take advantage of other photo opportunities, play cornhole, or just play on the home field of the six-time Super Bowl champions. Fans will be allowed to bring a football and play catch on the field. This year's event will also feature a drink garden in the Optum Field Lounge with water, adult beverages and snacks available for purchase.

Tickets for Field Day with Dad will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m., and will be $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than five will need a ticket but will not be charged. Hall members receive 20 percent off their ticket purchase. Tickets are available by clicking "buy tickets" on the Patriots Hall of Fame webpage at www.patriotshalloffame.com.

