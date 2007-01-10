Patriots' Harrison to miss divisional playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 10, 2007) -- New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison will miss his second straight playoff game with a knee injury.

Harrison, hurt in the last regular-season game, was the only Patriots player listed as "out" for the divisional playoff against the San Diego Chargers. The only player added to the list as questionable is fullback Heath Evans with an injured shin.

Harrison will sit out the game against the team he played his first nine seasons with before spending four with the Patriots. He sprained his right knee in a 40-23 win at Tennessee when he was blocked by wide receiver Bobby Wade.

Last season, Harrison missed the last 13 regular-season games and both playoff games after he tore three ligaments in his left knee. This season, he missed six games with a broken right shoulder blade, then played one full game before getting hurt against Tennessee.