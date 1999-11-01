Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Patriots have best start since 1980

With the 27-3 win over Arizona, the New England Patriots are off to their best start in nearly two decades. This is the first time since 1980 that the team has a 6-2 record, and the fifth time overall.

Nov 01, 1999 at 06:36 PM

The Patriots started out 6-2 in the first three seasons after the NFL expanded to a 16-game season in 1978. They also had that record through eight games in 1974. Of those four seasons, the team went to the playoffs just once, in 1978.

The victory over the Cardinals also broke a three-year string of 5-3 starts for the Patriots. It also marked the first winning month of October for Head Coach Pete Carroll in his three seasons with New England. Carroll was 1-3 in 1997 and 2-2 in 1998 for October. This year the Patriots were 3-2 in October games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
Exklusiv: Unser Deutschland-Shirt gibt's jetzt im NFL Shop Europe

Ihr wolltet sie, ihr kriegt sie: Die Patriots-Deutschland-Shirts sind jetzt im NFL Shop Europe erhältlich!
Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.
Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Nick Folk 3/24: "It's all kind of culminated here in New England"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

James White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.
2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
