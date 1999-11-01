Patriots have best start since 1980

With the 27-3 win over Arizona, the New England Patriots are off to their best start in nearly two decades. This is the first time since 1980 that the team has a 6-2 record, and the fifth time overall.

The Patriots started out 6-2 in the first three seasons after the NFL expanded to a 16-game season in 1978. They also had that record through eight games in 1974. Of those four seasons, the team went to the playoffs just once, in 1978.