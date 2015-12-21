Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 09 - 03:20 PM | Tue Feb 14 - 11:55 AM

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Patriots honor volunteers during halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium

The Patriots Charitable Foundation announced $90,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2015 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative. Ozzie Hardy from Ozzie’s Kids named the Patriots Difference Maker of the Year and awarded a $20,000 grant for his nonprofit.

Dec 21, 2015 at 08:09 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– Though the spirit of volunteerism will continue beyond the 2015 football season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation (NEPCF) celebrated the ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative in a special halftime ceremony during the Patriots' regular season home finale versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced grants of $5,000 to 14 nonprofits in the name of each of the "Patriots Difference Makers of the Week" selected throughout the season. Ozzie Hardy from Ozzie's Kids was announced as the grand prize winner, receiving a $20,000 grant for his nonprofit. Kraft was joined by Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett for a surprise check presentation during halftime.

"Every season, I am amazed by the incredible stories and contributions of these volunteers," said Kraft. "This year's honorees are extremely dedicated to volunteering and making a difference in their communities. We love to give these individuals some notoriety and reward them for the impact they are having in their communities. Being able to meet each one of them and have the opportunity to provide additional support to their charities is a lot of fun."

As part of their commitment to celebrating volunteers, the Foundation announced the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which aimed to recognize one deserving volunteer who had gone above and beyond to give back to their community. Each of the Patriots Difference Makers of the Week named throughout the season was a special guest of the Kraft family and recognized during Sunday's halftime ceremony.

As part of the initiative and Patriots Community Tuesdays, current and former Patriots players made more than 400 appearances in New England communities throughout the year, participating in activities that included reading books to students, visiting patients in hospitals, giving back to children and families during the holidays and encouraging children to exercise 60 minutes a day through the NFL Play 60 campaign.

The Patriots Women's Association and Patriots families also joined the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by participating in coat and toy drives throughout the season. They also joined more than 20 current and former Patriots players to distribute 220 complete Thanksgiving meals to families in need, prepared for the annual Children's Holiday Party for 250 children and served lunch to women in homeless shelter programs in Boston.

The Kraft family and Patriots Charitable Foundation will continue to Celebrate Volunteerism during the postseason, off-season and seasons to come. The Celebrate Volunteerism initiative aims to share examples of dedicated volunteers, build awareness of the need for volunteering, identify and educate others about volunteer opportunities and inspire New Englanders to follow the Kraft family's example of becoming lifelong volunteers.

For more information about the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, including resources and information about volunteering, the "Patriots Difference Maker" award, and to join the Celebrate Volunteerism movement, visit www.patriots.com/community.

20151221-difference-makers.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award.

news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

On December 1st, the Patriots wore custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign.

news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising