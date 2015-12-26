Patriots - Jets Injury Report

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT

WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)

S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)

WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)

LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand (DNP)

S Devin McCourty - Ankle (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)

S Nate Ebner - Ankle (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)

WR Brandon LaFell - Foot (LP)

PROBABLE

CB Justin Coleman - Hand (FP)

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)



NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT

CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck (LP)

PROBABLE

TE Kellen Davis - Back (FP)

WR Eric Decker - Knee (FP)

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb (FP)

T Breno Giacomini - Ankle (FP)

LB David Harris - Back (LP)

C Nick Mangold - Hand (FP)

CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle (FP)

LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen (FP)

WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle (FP)

QB Geno Smith - Illness (FP)





Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

TE Scott Chandler - Knee

S Patrick Chung - Foot

S Nate Ebner - Ankle

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder

WR Brandon LaFell - Foot

S Devin McCourty - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen



NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck

LB David Harris - Back

CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle

LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Kellen Davis - Back

WR Eric Decker - Knee

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb

T Breno Giacomini - Ankle

C Nick Mangold - Hand

WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle

QB Geno Smith - Illness





WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand

TE Rob Gronkowski - Not Injury Related

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

TE Scott Chandler - Knee

S Patrick Chung - Foot

S Nate Ebner - Ankle

WR Julian Edelman - Foot

LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee

OL Josh Kline - Shoulder

WR Brandon LaFell - Foot

S Devin McCourty - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Justin Coleman - Hand

DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen



NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT

No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring

QB Geno Smith - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Kellen Davis - Back

WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck

LB David Harris - Back

LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Eric Decker - Knee

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb

T Breno Giacomini - Ankle

C Nick Mangold - Hand

WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle





