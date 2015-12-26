Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 22 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jul 25 - 11:57 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (12-2) and the New York Jets (9-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 26, 2015 at 07:20 AM
New England Patriots

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT
WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)
S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand (DNP)
S Devin McCourty - Ankle (LP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)
S Nate Ebner - Ankle (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot (LP)

PROBABLE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (FP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)

NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck (LP)

PROBABLE
TE Kellen Davis - Back (FP)
WR Eric Decker - Knee (FP)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb (FP)
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle (FP)
LB David Harris - Back (LP)
C Nick Mangold - Hand (FP)
CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle (FP)
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen (FP)
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle (FP)
QB Geno Smith - Illness (FP)

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
S Nate Ebner - Ankle
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot
S Devin McCourty - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck
LB David Harris - Back
CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Kellen Davis - Back
WR Eric Decker - Knee
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle
C Nick Mangold - Hand
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle
QB Geno Smith - Illness

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2015

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand
TE Rob Gronkowski - Not Injury Related

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
S Nate Ebner - Ankle
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot
S Devin McCourty - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen

NEW YORK JETS (9-5)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring
QB Geno Smith - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Kellen Davis - Back
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck
LB David Harris - Back
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen

FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Eric Decker - Knee
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle
C Nick Mangold - Hand
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report

(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Terms of the contract were not announced.

news

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

The New England Patriots announced that they have released LS Ross Reiter.

news

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

The Patriots announced that they have traded WR N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

news

Patriots sign final three draft picks

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising