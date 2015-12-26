Patriots - Jets Injury Report

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)
OUT
WR Danny Amendola - Knee (LP)
S Patrick Chung - Foot (LP)
WR Julian Edelman - Foot (LP)
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand (DNP)
S Devin McCourty - Ankle (LP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
TE Scott Chandler - Knee (LP)
S Nate Ebner - Ankle (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder (LP)
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot (LP)
PROBABLE
CB Justin Coleman - Hand (FP)
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen (FP)
NEW YORK JETS (9-5)
OUT
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck (LP)
PROBABLE
TE Kellen Davis - Back (FP)
WR Eric Decker - Knee (FP)
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb (FP)
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle (FP)
LB David Harris - Back (LP)
C Nick Mangold - Hand (FP)
CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle (FP)
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen (FP)
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle (FP)
QB Geno Smith - Illness (FP)
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicates a change from previous day's report
(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
S Nate Ebner - Ankle
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot
S Devin McCourty - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
NEW YORK JETS (9-5)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck
LB David Harris - Back
CB Dexter McDougle - Ankle
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Kellen Davis - Back
WR Eric Decker - Knee
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle
C Nick Mangold - Hand
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle
QB Geno Smith - Illness
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2015
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jonathan Freeny - Hand
TE Rob Gronkowski - Not Injury Related
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
TE Scott Chandler - Knee
S Patrick Chung - Foot
S Nate Ebner - Ankle
WR Julian Edelman - Foot
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
OL Josh Kline - Shoulder
WR Brandon LaFell - Foot
S Devin McCourty - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Justin Coleman - Hand
DE Chandler Jones - Abdomen
NEW YORK JETS (9-5)
OUT
No Players Listed.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Dee Milliner - Hamstring
QB Geno Smith - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Kellen Davis - Back
WR Quincy Enunwa - Neck
LB David Harris - Back
LB Calvin Pace - Abdomen
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Eric Decker - Knee
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - Left Thumb
T Breno Giacomini - Ankle
C Nick Mangold - Hand
WR Brandon Marshall - Ankle
