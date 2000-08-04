Patriots keep preseason perfect with win

]() Michael Bishop replaced Bledsoe (2-4, 7 yds., 1 INT) and in his first series, telegraphed a pass that was picked off by, who else?, Corwin Brown. Detroit eventually converted the turnover to their first score, a 33-yard field goal by Jason Hanson to make the score 7-3.

Bishop ended the first half in two-minute mode with 1:32 on the clock and starting from his own 16. After being sacked, he avoided a second one and scrambled 15 yards to put the Patriots on the Lions 47. Two plays later, Troy Brown took a short pass over the middle and turned it into a 15-yard gain while at the same time, managing to get to the ground with only :02 left.

From the 40-yard line, Adam Vinatieri lined up for a 50-yard field goal and made it look easy, putting New England up by a touchdown with a half left.