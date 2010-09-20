Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Locker Room Quotes- 9/20/2010

Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather and wide receiver Julian Edelman quotes from the Patriots locker room on Monday, September 20, 2010.

Sep 20, 2010 at 09:00 AM

Brandon Meriweather, Safety

(On what went wrong on Sunday against the Jets...)

"I thought it was pretty simple. They made more plays than we did. It's not that complicated."

(On how the Jets made second-half adjustments in the flow of the game...)

"I don't think they made many adjustments. They came out and did pretty much the same thing, maybe threw one or two wrinkles in there. But other than that, they pretty much did the same thing. They made the plays when it counted."

(On how he feels today after suffering the loss yesterday...)

"Anytime you lose, you're upset. I've always been told, 'You have to have a short memory.' You can't let things linger on. I'm trying to put it past me. Last night was my night to moan and get all the thinking about it out. So now, I'm thinking about Buffalo."

(On whether or not he is circling the calendar for the next meeting with the Jets...)

"I circle every meeting with everybody, so you can't ask me that question."

Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver

(On what the Patriots have to adjust as they look forward to Buffalo...)

"First thing we have to do is put that game behind. We have to have a short memory. That's what we have to preach to our guys right now and that's what we're doing. We have to take from that film we just watched. Take all the bad things and learn from them, fix them and go out here next week and prepare for the Bills and get better."

(On what were the best things in the first half...)

"We were driving the ball pretty well. We didn't get in the red zone the first time, but that's last week. So, we're thinking ahead."

(On what the Jets second-half adjustments were...)

"It was obvious, so... We're going to move onto the Bills."

(On getting back onto the field for the first time this season...)

"It felt good to get out there and get that first game under my belt. Now, I have to build off that and get the confidence going and watch that film. [I have to] do everything I can do to do my job to help contribute to the team."

(On how tough it is to move forward after a loss like that...)

"It's always tough. It's the Jets and it's a division game. But, you have to move on and that's what we're going to do."

(On whether or not it felt good to get that first hit out of the way...)

"I guess. Yeah... sure. You don't really want to get hit like that, but it was good to get the cobwebs shaken off. I hadn't been hit in a while and it was good."

(On his role in the offense becoming more versatile...)

"You know, I enjoy whatever they let me do. I'm going to do whatever the coaches tell me to do. I'm going to prepare myself, take in their coaching and do whatever I can to contribute to the team and get on the field."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

