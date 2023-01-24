Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

The Patriots had a small QB controversy towards the middle of the season. What do you think could happen this year with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe?

Brendan Lyonnais

This is a really good question. My feeling is that Mac Jones will be the starter heading into the offseason and there really won't be a true competition, but that by no means is the end of it. It's possible that Belichick will view it as a competition and allow both Jones and Zappe to get plenty of reps and see how the team responds. I actually think that would be the best course of action as it would send a message to the team – as well as the quarterbacks – that the players who perform best will play. If Zappe plays better than Jones he should be given the opportunity to be the team's starter. I don't believe that will happen, however, as I feel Jones is the more talented option and would prevail in a true competition. But I feel that will be one of the most interesting aspects of the entire offseason to watch.

Paul Perillo

Kicking game needs to be addressed. Sloppy play on special teams hurt big time in Bills game. No TD returns if Nick Folk could have kicked ball out of end zone.

Dan Henry

Special teams in general have been a major problem for the last two seasons. Too many blocked punts, returns allowed and penalties have marred what was once a huge team strength. Marcus Jones did provide a lift in the return game, especially on punts, but that didn't make up for the fact that the Patriots were quite sloppy in coverage and their punting was at or near the bottom of the league in various categories. Not having Jake Bailey available to kick off down the stretch was a problem considering Folk had trouble getting the ball to the end zone. I also believe the added stress of kickoffs hurt his field goal work down the stretch as well. All of these items need to be addressed because the sloppiness was a problem throughout the season.

Paul Perillo

If Bill O'Brien becomes the offensive coordinator would we see the Patriots return to their old system on offense? I see New England being very successful when a good run game and a short "death by a thousand cut" approach was utilized. Jones seems to be capable of processing quickly and perhaps there is a Brown/Welker/Edelman type that can be had for a decent price.

Hugh Sager

With O'Brien returning I'd expect a combination of the Patriots normal offense with some elements of what Alabama does mixed in. Much has been made of O'Brien's brief connection to Jones from when he arrived in Tuscaloosa and when Jones was leaving. They at least have some sort of relationship and an understanding of what Alabama did and how that might augment what the Patriots do. In terms of how to improve offensively, I'd rather get away from the reliance on the short passing game because I think it's difficult to rely of a steady stream of positive plays without some negative ones sprinkled in to short-circuit drives. That's basically what we've seen from Jones and the Patriots over the last two seasons. In order to take a step forward I believe the offense needs to find some playmakers who can provide chunk plays and not always have to rely on going 8-10 plays to score. Jakobi Meyers has been an excellent option in the slot over the last two seasons and produced plenty. But unlike Welker and Edelman, he hasn't had the luxury of having a big-play option like Randy Moss or Rob Gronkowski with him to ease the load. That's the area where I feel the Patriots are most lacking on offense.

Paul Perillo

I'm a lifetime fan of the New England Patriots and wondered something since Isaiah Wynn is a free agent now. What was the purpose with the New England Patriots drafting of Georgia OT Isaiah Wynn some years ago? He was a very undersized tackle and the Patriots could've drafted someone else though I understand they were possibly running out of other likely prospects.

Larry Pearce

Wynn started 15 games at left tackle during his final season at Georgia and performed at a high level. At times early in his Patriots career he played well at that spot, but injuries affected him throughout. Then Belichick decided to switch him to the right side and that never looked good from the start. Wynn struggled with the transition and seemed to be upset about having to make the move. He played some guard this season and didn't look much better inside either. Then he was injured again and it certainly appears as if he will become a free agent in March and leave after five seasons. Wynn was definitely undersized for the spot but showed promise when healthy. Unfortunately that wasn't anywhere near often enough.

Paul Perillo

Is Bill O'Brien the best choice as the offensive coordinator or another case of being either a Belichick son or close friend? Both the Lions and Giants made huge leaps this season under new coaches. Daniel Jones is playing like a first rounder. If neither of those team were competitive under Patricia or Judge why should they be retained here after the mess the offense was this season?

Kevin O'Neil

Actually, O'Brien is one of the few coaches who came to New England without strong ties to Belichick in the past. He came in 2007 as an offensive assistant after several years in college, and eventually replaced Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator before leaving to become Penn State's head coach in 2011. While he obviously has ties to Belichick now, I wouldn't view his return to New England as an example of nepotism in any way. O'Brien has been very successful as an offensive coordinator and he probably has the best track record as a head coach of any of Belichick's former assistants. In terms of the next offensive coordinator, I feel O'Brien was the best candidate.

Paul Perillo

Tackle seems to be a big offseason need for the Pats. Do you seeing them drafting a tackle in say the first 3 rounds? If not, will they target a specific tackle in free agency and, if so, who are some of their options?

Rob Sibert

I believe the Patriots should do both – draft a tackle in the early rounds and sign a veteran free agent. I feel the team needs two quality options at the position as it's possible that both Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown don't return. There are a few tackles who are possible candidates to go in the first round including Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Georgia's Broderick Jones and Oklahoma's Anton Harrison. Tabbing one of those players would be a nice first step. In free agency, Mike McGlinchey and Orlando Brown will be potentially available but neither would come cheap. Veteran George Fant may be a more affordable option.

Paul Perillo

It feels like Vegas might do a partial tear down this offseason. Would Hunter Renfrow be a good fit for the Patriots? I could see him or Meyers being open on every play.

James White