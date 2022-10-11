Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

With the return of Tyquan Thornton, there has been discussion about possibly trading Kendrick Bourne. I think the better play would be to trade turnover machine Nelson Agholor. Do you think they could find a suitable trading partner and if so, what might they get back in return?

Wanda Dunn

Obviously Agholor has been involved in some turnovers that have really hurt the offense so far this season. His two fumbles were unfortunate but somewhat understandable given the nature of the hits that caused him to lose the ball. No such excuse was readily apparent with regard to the interception he was involved with on Sunday as Zappe's pass hit him right in the hands. I don't feel he would have much trade value given his contract, and truth be told I don't really want to trade Agholor or Bourne at this point as injuries will almost certainly come into play. Already this season Thornton missed four game, Jakobi Meyers two and Agholor was limited to seven snaps against Detroit at least in part to a hamstring injury. I like having a stocked corps of wideouts to lean on going forward, figuring that in any given week there should be at least a few healthy bodies to lean on.

Paul Perillo

Some say Alabama QBs can be overrated because the receivers there make them look good but I wonder if Mac is suffering from being heavily rushed for the first time, since the Tide offensive line gave him a clean pocket so often. He looks frightened. Zappe also must have started many more college games. I think there's a QB controversy coming.

Malcolm Widness

I think you raise a valid point with regard to Alabama quarterbacks, who obviously have the luxury of playing with supreme talent all around them. I have to think that's at least part of the reason some have struggled in the NFL. Whether that is a problem for Mac Jones is unclear. I don't feel there is a quarterback controversy at this point even though Zappe performed well on Sunday in his first career start. He has two turnovers (the interception obviously wasn't his fault) in two games and so far hasn't been forced to play from behind like Jones was in two of his three games. Jones did not play great in the first two weeks but despite the three interceptions against Baltimore I felt he was much better in that game. Let's wait a bit to see if Zappe can continue to be productive if his team falls behind by multiple scores. If Zappe continues to perform, or if Jones continues to throw interceptions when he returns, then we'll have to revisit this and make some different evaluations. So far I've been impressed with Zappe.

Paul Perillo

Thank you for picking my question! After seeing what Bailey Zappe has offered in the last 7.5 quarters, do you think Mac Jones will now feel some pressure? Not necessary from the coaches, but as a captain of the team, he should be self-motivated to feel it. And if games were to go south in the future, do you think BB will push the button midgame to see if Zappe is the real deal?

JL

I realize it is a bit early but Zappe's pocket presence has impressed me.

Thomas Clarke

I love the way this post was phrased – it is a bit too early and Zappe's pocket presence has absolutely been impressive. He moved around well on Sunday waiting for his receivers to break open, and he never appeared flustered by what was around him. I don't feel Belichick will be playing musical chairs with his quarterbacks when Jones is healthy enough to return. As long as he's healthy, I believe Belichick will stick with Jones.

Paul Perillo

So far this season one of the brightest stars on the offensive side of the ball has been running back Rhamondre Stevenson, whose style has developed brilliantly into a potent mix of both power and graceful footwork. To me it seems like he has purposefully been working on his composure when it comes to waiting for the space to develop and his cuts are becoming even more surgical as the season has rolled on. What is your take on his season so far, about how much he has been working at perfecting his craft and how it looks like a steal when it comes to where he was drafted by the Patriots?

Marc Saez

I don't know about draft steals or anything like that but I believe Stevenson is the Patriots best offensive player and one of the best on the team overall. He is a great combination of speed, agility, power and elusiveness. He rarely goes down after the first contact and he's been consistently productive when given chances. On Sunday against Detroit we got to see him perform with a full workload after Damien Harris was injured. I like Harris' game as well, but I feel Stevenson is the better runner with more explosiveness to offer. I'd like to see more games like Sunday's where he's able to pile up 20-plus carries.

Paul Perillo

What does it tell you that the Pats put Hoyer on IR for a concussion? Rare that a concussion puts someone out for four weeks. Is it that they've given up on Hoyer as a backup? That Zappe has past him in the depth chart? Maybe that they'd rather play an injured Mac or even Garrett Gilbert if Zappe gets hurt?

Kevin P.

Not to sound too snarky here but it tells me that Hoyer's concussion was significant. Not all concussions are the same so comparing Hoyer's to someone else's situation is meaningless. What I saw was a quarterback go off the field and immediately into the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Shortly thereafter he was ruled out for the game, which is definitely rare. I don't think his placement on IR has anything to do with any other player on the roster other than Hoyer. If he were healthy enough to be available, he'd have been active on Sunday. The concussion obviously prevented that from happening, so it's tough to tie up two roster spots to quarterbacks who won't be physically available to play. Obviously Jones will return to the lineup when he's healthy enough to do so, so putting Hoyer on IR made sense even if he's expected to be ready before four weeks are up. Based on what I saw in Green Bay, I'm not sure that will be the case.