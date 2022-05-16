Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Stueber, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 245th overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder appeared in 34 games with 22 starts. He started 20 games at right tackle and two at right guard.

Reiter, 22, served as the long snapper on all punts and place kicks for four seasons at Colorado State. The 6-foot, 235-pounder earned second team All-American honors from Rubio Long Snapping.

Hafford, 24, spent six seasons at Tarleton State where he played in 56 games and finished with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played in 11 games in 2021 and finished with 50 total tackles, six interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.