Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King. Both players were signed by New England on May 9, 2022.
Hines, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 210th overall selection out of Louisiana State. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder was a four-year letter winner, who appeared in 35 games with 17 starts. He started 16 games at right guard and one game at left guard. Hines originally came to LSU as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive line.
Stueber, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 245th overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder appeared in 34 games with 22 starts. He started 20 games at right tackle and two at right guard.
Reiter, 22, served as the long snapper on all punts and place kicks for four seasons at Colorado State. The 6-foot, 235-pounder earned second team All-American honors from Rubio Long Snapping.
Hafford, 24, spent six seasons at Tarleton State where he played in 56 games and finished with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played in 11 games in 2021 and finished with 50 total tackles, six interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
King, 24, was limited to just three games in 2021 due to injury after a strong season in 2020 with Miami when he helped lead the team to an 8-2 record and was a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award. The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder began his career at Houston and played both quarterback and receiver during his four seasons there before transferring to Miami for the final two years of his career.