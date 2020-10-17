Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated OL Caleb Benenoch (ben-en-KNOCK) (Standard Elevation) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, TE/DE Rashod Berry (ruh-SHAWD), DL Nick Thurman and WR Isaiah Zuber (COVID-19 Replacements) have been activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Benenoch, 26, was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 12, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (148th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA. Benenoch appeared in 35 games with 22 starts for the Buccaneers from 2016-19 before being released on Sept. 11, 2019. He was signed by New England on Sept. 17, 2019, and was inactive for one game before being released on Oct. 1. He also spent time with Carolina, Dallas and Detroit in 2019. Benenoch went to training camp with the Lions this summer and was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Berry, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State on May 5, 2020, and started the regular season on the Patriots practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder played in 50 games with four starts at tight end during his college career and caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He also played along the defensive line early during his college career.

Thurman, 25, has been elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad twice already this season. He played as a reserve Week 2 at Seattle and Week 3 vs. Las Vegas and made one tackle. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston in 2018 and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad. Thurman went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 6. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for Weeks 2 & 3 at Seattle and vs. Las Vegas.