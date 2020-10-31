Patriots make a series of roster transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –The New England Patriots announced that they have activated DB Cody Davis and LB Josh Uche to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and added DL Tashawn Bower and WR Isaiah Zuber to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations). New England also signed DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed WR Julian Edelman and OL Justin Herron on injured reserve.

Davis, 31, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 23, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2013-17) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19). Davis originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of Texas Tech. He has played in 97 regular-season NFL games with five starts and totaled 36 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed on defense and 49 special teams tackles. Davis played in the first three games of this season for the Patriots and registered three special teams tackles before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 5.

Uche, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the second-round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 226-pounder was inactive for the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 26.

Bower, 25, [#96] is being elevated to the 53-man roster for the second time this season. He played as a reserve vs. San Francisco (10/25) and made three tackles. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. Bower appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.

Zuber, 23, [#19] is being elevated to the 53-man roster form the practice squad for the fourth time this season. He played as a reserve vs. Las Vegas (9/27), at Kansas City (10/5) and vs. Denver (10/18) and has two rushing attempts for 21 yards and one reception for 16 yards. The 6-foot, 190-pounder was originally signed as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on May 5, 2020, and began the regular season on the Patriots practice squad.