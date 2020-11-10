Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

Nov 10, 2020
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad.

Thomas, 24, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (211th overall) by the Houston Texans out of Mississippi State in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 277-pounder has played in 25 regular-season games with 12 starts and totaled has 22 receptions for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas has also played in three postseason contests with one start and caught one pass for 7 yards. Thomas was released by Houston on Sept. 5, 2020, and signed by the Arizona Cardinals to the practice squad on Sept. 8. He was elevated to the active roster on Sept. 19, reverted to the practice squad on Sept. 21, and promoted to the active roster on Sept. 22. Thomas played in four games as a reserve for Arizona this season and caught one pass for a 3-yard touchdown. He was released by Arizona on Nov. 7.

Cantrell, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (191st overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Texas Tech in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder spent the first 13 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, where he was inactive for the final four games. After spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Chargers, Cantrell was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on June 1, 2020, and was released on Sept. 5.

Wells, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on May 11, 2018, out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent most of the 2018 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He went to training camp with Kansas City in 2019 but was injured during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

Maluia, 22, was drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 6-foot, 248-pounder played in six games as a reserve for the Patriots and did not accrue any statistics. Maluia was inactive for the season opener vs. Miami (9/13) and was active but did not play at N.Y. Jets (11/9).

Keene, 21, was drafted by New England in the third round (101st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder played as a reserve vs. San Francisco (10/25) and caught one pass for 8 yards. He was inactive for seven contests.

Glasgow, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (138th overall) by Cincinnati out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has played in 24 career games with three starts and registered 41 tackles. Last season, Glasgow appeared in five games with two starts for the Bengals and made seven tackles. He was released by the Bengals on July 30, 2020, spent time on the Houston practice squad earlier this season and signed with the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 4.

