Patriots make a series of transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Additionally, the Patriots signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

Benenoch 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth round draft pick (148th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder appeared in 35 with 22 starts for the Buccaneers from 2016-19 before being released by Tamp Bay on Sept. 11, 2019. Benenoch was signed by New England on Sept. 17, 2019, and was inactive for one game before being released on Oct. 1. He also spent time with Carolina, Dallas and Detroit last season. Benenoch went to training camp with the Lions this summer and was released prior to the start of the regular season.