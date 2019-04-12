Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 12 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 15 - 12:59 AM

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

Patriots Marathon Team Raises $205,000 and Counting

Apr 12, 2019 at 02:11 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

marathon foundation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The 2019 New England Patriots Foundation's Boston Marathon Team has been fundraising and training tirelessly over the past several months with the goal of crossing the historic finish line at Mile 26.2 on Boylston Street. 

This Patriots Day (Monday, April 15), 20 runners -- including Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, lifelong Patriots fans, first-time marathoners and avid runners -- will come together and make their way to the starting line of the 123rd Boston Marathon. The team will begin this world-renowned race on Main Street in Hopkinton at 11:00 a.m. with the goal of reaching the finish line on Boylston Street, and each runner will wear an official Patriots Boston Marathon Team jersey generously donated by Nike and All Sports Heroes in Lowell. 

Since their inception a decade ago, the New England Patriots Foundation's Boston Marathon teams have raised more than $2 million to support children and families throughout the region. All of the funds raised by this year's team will once again support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which honors Myra's livelong commitment to volunteering by recognizing outstanding community volunteers from all across New England and awarding grants to their respective nonprofit organizations. 

"We are excited to once again participate in one of the most prestigious marathons in the world," said Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation. "For more than 10 years, we have had a great relationship with the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock and we are honored to be an official charity. This year's team has shown tremendous commitment and a shared interest in supporting their communities. We can't wait to see them cross the finish line next week." 

This year's Community MVP Awards will recognize 26 volunteers from across the New England region for their outstanding commitment to community service. The honorees will be invited to a special luncheon at Gillette Stadium. Each of the nonprofits for which the winners volunteer will receive a grant to support their programs.

This year's Community MVP Award application will open later this spring. Nonprofit organizations from across New England are encouraged to apply. Last year's recipients featured individuals from every New England state, ages 13 to 92, serving nonprofit organizations specializing in education, healthcare, homelessness, mentoring and military appreciation, to name a few. 

Hundreds of runners applied to be a part of this year's Patriots Boston Marathon team. When applying to the team, runners submitted information about their desire to run for the team, which included stories of being lifelong Patriots fans, triumph over personal difficulties and a desire to lead healthy lives. Fans can continue to make donations through race day in support of the team's cause by visiting https://www.firstgiving.com/event/PatriotsCharitableFoundation/2019-Boston-Marathon. 

For more information about the Patriots Marathon Team and the Community MVP Awards program, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FOUNDATION BOSTON MARATHON TEAM MEMBERS

Darren Black – Waban, Mass.

Brian Conroy – Darien, Conn.

Sam Francis – Cincinnati, Ohio

Cole Gentile – Lynn, Mass. 

Samantha Hughes – Charlestown, Mass.

Matt Knight – Boston, Mass.

Mark Lamson – Foxboro, Mass.

Joseph Lerner – Lowell, Mass.

Mimi Manning Stanley – Wellesley, Mass. 

Tyler Matt – Canton, Mass.

Brett McCormack – South Boston, Mass.

Jordan Moore – Norwood, Mass.

Shelley Mueller – Medway, Mass.

Jennifer O'Connell – Hampton, N.H.

Carmen Polanco – Eastchester, N.Y.

Kristen Selig – Portsmouth, N.H.

Lauren Spencer – Brighton, Mass.

Daniel Strasshofer – Stonington, Conn.

Caitlynn Wentworth – Boston, Mass.

Christine Woods – Charlestown, Mass.

Related Content

news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
news

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

Highland Street Foundation and the Patriots Foundation are pleased to partner with the following organizations to provide free opportunities during February school vacation week. 
news

The Kraft Family Awards $90,000 to Nonprofits During Virtual Ceremony on Feb. 3

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $90,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.  
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Kraft Family to Use Patriots Plane to Transport Vaccinated HealthCare Superheroes from Across New England to Super Bowl LV

Seventy-six additional healthcare heroes have been selected for this once-in-a-lifetime trip as a way to thank them for their dedication throughout the pandemic and to spread the message on the importance of getting vaccinated.
news

Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

The Patriots today announced they have selected eight local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as their guests on Sunday, Feb. 7. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.  
news

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

The American Cancer Society and National Football League (NFL) have awarded grants to two local health systems to safely increase cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to The Windham Chamber Foundation.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass.

Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Strong Little Souls, Inc.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass.

Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the United Way of Tri-County. 

Latest News

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

Patriots News Blitz 3/12: Cam Newton returns

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King gives Bill Belichick fresh haircut for a cause

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Schrager: Re-signing Cam Newton was a 'no-brainer' for Pats

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots re-signing Cam Newton.

Patriots and Revolution host Women in Sports panel

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution hosted a virtual hour-long panel with influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11. The panelists offered pieces of advice and discussed their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.

Bill Belichick Charity Haircut

You won't believe what Bill Belichick agreed to do today, all in the name of charity.

Schrager's Top 5 teams to watch in free agency: Why Patriots are No. 2

Peter Schrager counts down his list of top five teams to watch in free agency and explains why the New England Patriots are No. 2.

Rapoport: Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising