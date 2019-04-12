Patriots Marathon Team Raises $205,000 and Counting

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The 2019 New England Patriots Foundation's Boston Marathon Team has been fundraising and training tirelessly over the past several months with the goal of crossing the historic finish line at Mile 26.2 on Boylston Street.

This Patriots Day (Monday, April 15), 20 runners -- including Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, lifelong Patriots fans, first-time marathoners and avid runners -- will come together and make their way to the starting line of the 123rd Boston Marathon. The team will begin this world-renowned race on Main Street in Hopkinton at 11:00 a.m. with the goal of reaching the finish line on Boylston Street, and each runner will wear an official Patriots Boston Marathon Team jersey generously donated by Nike and All Sports Heroes in Lowell.

Since their inception a decade ago, the New England Patriots Foundation's Boston Marathon teams have raised more than $2 million to support children and families throughout the region. All of the funds raised by this year's team will once again support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which honors Myra's livelong commitment to volunteering by recognizing outstanding community volunteers from all across New England and awarding grants to their respective nonprofit organizations.

"We are excited to once again participate in one of the most prestigious marathons in the world," said Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Foundation. "For more than 10 years, we have had a great relationship with the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock and we are honored to be an official charity. This year's team has shown tremendous commitment and a shared interest in supporting their communities. We can't wait to see them cross the finish line next week."

This year's Community MVP Awards will recognize 26 volunteers from across the New England region for their outstanding commitment to community service. The honorees will be invited to a special luncheon at Gillette Stadium. Each of the nonprofits for which the winners volunteer will receive a grant to support their programs.

This year's Community MVP Award application will open later this spring. Nonprofit organizations from across New England are encouraged to apply. Last year's recipients featured individuals from every New England state, ages 13 to 92, serving nonprofit organizations specializing in education, healthcare, homelessness, mentoring and military appreciation, to name a few.

Hundreds of runners applied to be a part of this year's Patriots Boston Marathon team. When applying to the team, runners submitted information about their desire to run for the team, which included stories of being lifelong Patriots fans, triumph over personal difficulties and a desire to lead healthy lives. Fans can continue to make donations through race day in support of the team's cause by visiting https://www.firstgiving.com/event/PatriotsCharitableFoundation/2019-Boston-Marathon.