Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 30 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Patriots P Jake Bailey named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sep 25, 2019 at 09:01 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

POTW_Bailey_Tw

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Rookie P Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 30-14 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

Bailey, who was drafted by New England in the fifth round (163rd overall) out of Stanford in the 2019 NFL Draft, landed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line. His punts pinned the New York Jets deep in its own territory, forcing the Jets to start drives at their own 12, 10, 8, 8 and 1-yard line. The Jets gained just 105 total yards.

Last season, the Patriots earned two NFL honors with LB Dont'a Hightower being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in 7 when he blocked a punt at Chicago on October 21 and K Stephen Gostkowski being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Related Content

news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England. 
news

East Boston's John Parziale Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a convincing 40-16 victory over Boston City League rival Brighton on Friday, East Boston's John Parziale has been named the second New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. 
news

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots will honor former WR Julian Edelman in a special halftime ceremony of this week's game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss the loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/12

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and select players discuss their win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sits down and talks about facing the Bucs and Tom Brady Sunday night.

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, and others discuss this week's matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Judon 9/30: "We are more focused on our gameplan"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Hunter Henry 9/30: "We need to execute our game plan and take care of the ball"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense with the spotlight on Devin White, Vita Vea, and more on this edition of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising