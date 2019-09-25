Patriots P Jake Bailey named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Rookie P Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 30-14 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

Bailey, who was drafted by New England in the fifth round (163rd overall) out of Stanford in the 2019 NFL Draft, landed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line. His punts pinned the New York Jets deep in its own territory, forcing the Jets to start drives at their own 12, 10, 8, 8 and 1-yard line. The Jets gained just 105 total yards.