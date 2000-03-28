Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Apr 25 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Patriots pick up four picks

New England was awarded four compensatory picks during the annual NFL coaches and owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Mar 28, 2000 at 03:53 PM

New England was awarded four compensatory picks during the annual NFL coaches and owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Patriots received one fourth-round pick, two sixths and a seventh rounder from the league as a result of free agent losses the team incurred following the 1998 season. That year New England lost six players to free agency, including center Dave Wohlabaugh, linebacker Todd Collins and punter Tom Tupa.

The extra picks will help New England as the team continues its youth movement. Though the Patriots have no first-round pick, they now have 11 picks overall. They now have one pick in rounds two through four, two fifth-round picks and three picks in both the sixth and seventh rounds.

In addition to the compensatory picks, New England also has two picks as a result of previous trades. The Patriots got a fifth-round pick (161st overall) from St. Louis in a 1998 trade for Mike Jones, and they have a seventh-round selection (212th overall) from Philadelphia in a trade for Dietrich Jells.
Since 1997, only one New England draft pick, safety Marcus Washington in 1999, has been released by the team before the start of the season. New England has been awarded three compensatory picks since the league started doing so in 1993. Last season the Patriots got wide receiver Sean Morey in the seventh round, and in 1996 they got defensive tackle Devin Wyman and guard J.R. Conrad.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams based on free agents lost the prior offseason. The quality of the pick is determined by a formula that includes number of players lost, the salaries of those players, the playing time those players had with the new teams and the free agent additions that teams make.

A total of 31 picks were awarded to 14 teams. New England, Green Bay, Tennessee and Washington were the only teams to receive fourth-round picks. Washington, which currently holds the second and third overall picks, was awarded selections in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds. The Packers got the most picks with four, including a fourth-rounder and three seventh-round selections.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.

news

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

The Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former LB Clayton Weishuhn on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the age of 62.

news

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

With under a week to go before the NFL Draft, here are the biggest questions facing the Patriots.

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising