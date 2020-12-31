Patriots Place DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have placed DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.

Bower, 25, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven games as a reserve for Minnesota over two-plus seasons before being released midseason in 2019 and finishing the year on the Patriots practice squad. Bower began the 2020 season on the practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 7. He played in seven games with three starts and totaled 11 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.