Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 26 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

Oct 26, 2021 at 05:18 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

Langi, 29, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Brigham Young in 2017. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in one game before finishing the year on the reserve/non-football injury list. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released by New England at the end of training camp in 2018 and spent time on the New York Jets practice squad that season and on their 53-man roster in 2019 and 2020. He re-signed with New England on May 10, 2021 and played in all seven games, including his first start as a member of the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets.

2021_headshots_recropped__0036_Langi_Harvey_2021

Harvey Langi

#52 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Brigham Young

Benton, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2020 out of Liberty. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Cleveland practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster and played on special teams at Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2020. Benton went to training camp with Cleveland this past summer and was released on Aug. 31. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 6, 2021.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster; Place DB Jonathan Jones on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (standard elevation) and OL James Ferentz (standard elevation) to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots have placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated OL James Ferentz to the active roster. 
news

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
news

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots Deliver Highest-Rated Weekly Program in the Boston Market in Dominant Victory over the Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Twitter Question of The Week

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Coach Belichick answers an interesting Twitter question involving a pen with Scott Zolak.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the running game and other key plays from New England's win over the New York Jets. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Go behind the scenes for the sights and sounds from the New England Patriots 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Steve Belichick 10/26: "Win or lose you have to keep pushing forward"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Josh McDaniels on Chargers defense 10/26: "You just got to be disciplined"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Jerod Mayo on Austin Ekeler 10/26: "He is one of the top backs in my opinion"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising