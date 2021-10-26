Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

Langi, 29, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Brigham Young in 2017. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in one game before finishing the year on the reserve/non-football injury list. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released by New England at the end of training camp in 2018 and spent time on the New York Jets practice squad that season and on their 53-man roster in 2019 and 2020. He re-signed with New England on May 10, 2021 and played in all seven games, including his first start as a member of the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets.