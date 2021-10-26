Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.
Langi, 29, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Brigham Young in 2017. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in one game before finishing the year on the reserve/non-football injury list. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released by New England at the end of training camp in 2018 and spent time on the New York Jets practice squad that season and on their 53-man roster in 2019 and 2020. He re-signed with New England on May 10, 2021 and played in all seven games, including his first start as a member of the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Benton, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2020 out of Liberty. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Cleveland practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster and played on special teams at Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2020. Benton went to training camp with Cleveland this past summer and was released on Aug. 31. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 6, 2021.