Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Cajuste, 24, was drafted by New England in the third round (101st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was a three-year starter at tackle, appearing in 31 games with 30 starts during his collegiate career. As a senior in 2018, Cajuste started 11 games at left tackle, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named Big-12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. He spent the 2019 season on the reserve/non-football injury list.