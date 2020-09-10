Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 10 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Sep 10, 2020 at 06:42 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

Cajuste, 24, was drafted by New England in the third round (101st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was a three-year starter at tackle, appearing in 31 games with 30 starts during his collegiate career. As a senior in 2018, Cajuste started 11 games at left tackle, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named Big-12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. He spent the 2019 season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

2020_headshots_recropped_yodney_cajuste

Yodny Cajuste

#77 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: West Virginia

Related Content

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

The Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Corey Levin to the practice squad and released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad
news

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve
news

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.
Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster
news

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Patriots Release 24 Players
news

Patriots Release 24 Players

The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.
Patriots Release Three Players
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 
news

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.
Patriots Release WR Will Hastings
news

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie wide receiver Will Hastings.
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett
news

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk and signed rookie DL Michael Barnett. 
Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players
news

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

The Patriots announced that that they have signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. In addition, the Patriots released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo. 
Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis
news

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.

Latest News

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Advertising