Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Cajuste, 24, was drafted by New England in the third round (101st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was a three-year starter at tackle, appearing in 31 games with 30 starts during his collegiate career. As a senior in 2018, Cajuste started 11 games at left tackle, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named Big-12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. He spent the 2019 season on the reserve/non-football injury list.