Patriots Platelet Pedalers raise funds in Pan-Mass Challenge

Oct 12, 2009 at 02:00 AM
Over 50 members of the 140-member 2009 Patriots Platelet Pedalers team were at Gillette Stadium Sunday to celebrate raising $775,196.62 in the Pan Mass Challenge.

Raising a grand total of $789,924, the Patriots Platelet Pedalers were a top fundraising team in the Pan-Mass Challenge this year. The 140-member team participated in the event this August, and the fundraising totals just came in this week. (Now in its 12th year, the team has raised over 6.2 million dollars in total.)

A wrap up luncheon was held at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 11, where the money was presented to Dr. Ken Anderson, a doctor at the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

