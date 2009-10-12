Patriots Platelet Pedalers raise funds in Pan-Mass Challenge

Over 50 members of the 140-member 2009 Patriots Platelet Pedalers team were at Gillette Stadium Sunday to celebrate raising $775,196.62 in the Pan Mass Challenge.

Raising a grand total of $789,924, the Patriots Platelet Pedalers were a top fundraising team in the Pan-Mass Challenge this year. The 140-member team participated in the event this August, and the fundraising totals just came in this week. (Now in its 12th year, the team has raised over 6.2 million dollars in total.)