Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 01 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jun 06 - 01:55 PM

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

Eight members of the New England Patriots and one retired alum represented the team in Roxbury for Wear Orange Weekend.

Jun 05, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Navy is nice, but a few New England Patriots players opted for orange attire on Saturday to support a great cause.

The event was part of Wear Orange Weekend and National Gun Violence Awareness Day, with veterans Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Ty Montgomery, and Anfernee Jennings joined by retired player Devin McCourty and Patriots rookies Chad Ryland, Sidy Sow, Malik Cunningham, and Demario Douglas in Roxbury.

According to the gun violence archive, nearly 18,000 died of gun violence in the United States in 2023 alone.

The national crisis has certainly touched Boston communities.

Of the more than 1,700 shootings logged across the city since 2015, nearly three-quarters occurred in either Roxbury, Dorchester, or Mattapan, per Boston Police Department data.

This weekend's events served to raise awareness about the current gun violence epidemic and inspire a wave of action to fix the issue.

Wear Orange Weekend launched for the first time in 2015 to honor Hadiya Pendelton, a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a playground in Chicago when the friends she was standing with were mistaken for members of a rival gang.

After the unthinkable tragedy, Pendelton's friends honored her by wearing orange, and now, with Wear Orange Weekend observed every June, her legacy lives on.

