Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/28

Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback

*Did you feel like you were ready for this game? Like it carried over from last time? *

It was a completely different game, but I'm sure the momentum from last week, getting that win, helped us get some energy going. We came out and played pretty well.

*On his touchdown drive in the fourth *

Yeah, it was an important drive for sure. Aaron (Dobson) made a huge play down the sidelines, great catch, and Dion (Lewis) got open for the touchdown. All 11 guys were just doing their job on every play, and it was just one play after another. We were executing, and it turned out to be a good drive.

*What are you doing better from the first to the third game? *

Just executing better really. That's what it comes down to really. First game, second game, third game, they are all different but at the end of the day you have to go out there and execute and do whatever the coach tells you to do. And when all 11 guys are doing that, you get a good result.

What happened on a couple throws that were almost intercepted?

Good fortune I guess, on a couple of those. Those are throws that you can't make and you just have to learn from them.

*On the play of Dion Lewis *

Dion, especially, in the running game tonight, he was making some moves out there that's for sure. Very impressive. Getting open on the pass plays that he was called upon, and it's nice having a guy like that.

On the injury to James Develin

Dev's one of the hardest working guys in the locker room, a real team guy. That's tough to see him go down like that, especially when things are going well. We had a little momentum with us, and it was unfortunate but all the prayers out to him for sure.

*What does Reggie Wayne add? *

He's only been here for a short time but just getting to know him more day after day and getting used to his routes and everything and I mean, he's been doing this for a lot longer than I have so I'm sure I can pick up a thing or two.

*On the importance of situational learning in preseason *

There are a ton of situations. That's just part of growing up as a quarterback, though. Second year now, you are going to experience different situations every game, whatever it may be. You just have to react well to those different situations, and coach does a great job getting us ready for those situations, that's for sure.

*On scrambling for a first down late in the game *

Once I got out there, it was pretty wide open. You always have to know where the first down marker is. That's just part of knowing the situation, and that's the situation itself. So I got the first down, got down and got out of harm's way and good things happened from there.

*On what he is working on in Week Four *

There are a ton of things. Those two throws tonight, those were near picks. So you don't want to have any of those, but it's game four. So we are just going to go into it like every other week. We are going to go into it wanting to win the game, compete and give it our best.

On how he is handling the uncertainty around the starting job

I'm doing alright with it. It is what it is, really. Can't really control any part of it, so the less you worry about it, the better. There's really no point to worry about it. I'm doing pretty good.

Scott Chandler. Tight End

On his preseason debut and what it is like to get back out there

"You know, it's fun. It's fun to get back out there with this group of guys. I really enjoy being around them. It is a lot of fun to go to work with these guys and then to go out on the field with them for the first."

On whether or not it was difficult to watch the first two games from afar

"I mean, yeah. You're a football player and this is your team, you want to be playing with them."

On his touchdown scoring catch

"It was just a little fade route, Tom (Brady) made a great throw and when it's there, you catch it. And it was right there."

On how practicing and repetition contributed to his touchdown tonight

"That is the idea behind practice, and it is what you translate to the game. It works out like that."

Malcolm Butler, Cornerback

On what it is like to have Jerod Mayo back and what Mayo means to him

"He means a lot. He is key to the defense. He was leading with a different energy tonight. He's been here since I was in high school. So I was glad that he got back, glad he is healthy, glad he was able to get back out there. I am excited to have Mayo back in the hole. It has been a lot of years, I can tell you that.

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver

On how he felt after this preseason game

"It felt like football, I am still adjusting. I am still trying to get on the same page as the quarterback, get on the same page as the team. But, just to be out there, hearing all of the football terminology, seeing all of the stuff that I have been wanting to see for months. It felt good."

On how he feels he has acclimated to the playbook so far

"I'm learning, I am doing better than I thought I would. No one likes to go back to school, but it is coming. It is a process. I am just taking it one day at a time and hopefully I'll continue to grasp everything."